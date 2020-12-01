DENVER — Send one up and pour one out for Michael Malone.
From a comfort standpoint, this is going to be a tough, tough NBA season for the Nuggets coach.
Malone says often he's old school. Loves good defense like kids love a good snow day. And Tuesday when he arrived at Pepsi Ce ... oops ... Ball Arena for the first day of training camp for the 2020-21 season, he saw a roster that is missing not one, not two, but three of its top-shelf defenders: Torrey Craig, Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee. Gone, gone, gone.
“We’re not the same team,” Malone said via a Zoom call. “Mason, Jerami and Torrey were arguably three of our best defensive players.”
Yeah, there’s no arguably about it. Get ready for the next great transformation of the Nuggets.
The Nuggets took a step-by-step approach to building action ball, from making the playoffs, to advancing in the playoffs, to reaching the Western Conference finals. That map says the next step is crashing the NBA Finals party.
Come on now. King James and the Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning champs and got better in the offseason. It's a problem.
So how do the Nuggets remain one of the teams playing for second even while the Western Conference trophy can be shipped to LeBron’s mailing address yesterday? Return to their franchise roots, where scoring is priority Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Then, sure, guard somebody.
"Play a lot faster, be a lot scrappier,” as point guard Monte Morris said.
Turning a core of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. into a team that leans on its defense would be handing Tim Tebow a Peyton Manning playbook. Square pegs, round holes.
But that’s where it gets tough for Malone and the Nuggets. Everything revolves around Joker, and Joker barely had enough time between last season and this season to marry his sweetheart, Metro State grad Natalija Macesic. (Congrats, by the way. Hope the big guy broke it down on the dance floor.) But with so little time off the Nuggets can’t expect Jokic to play more than 55-60 games in a 72-game season and still have gas in the tank when the playoffs roll around. “Load management” soon will become the new “quarterback position” on local sports talk radio.
The Nuggets must get experimental. Try out some wild lineups. Find a formula that clicks.
And bless Porter with a green light you can see over in Golden. MPJ was the key, is the key, will be the key. Live with the growing pains.
Drafting the likes of Porter, Bol Bol and RJ Hampton were delightful decisions and will allow the Nuggets to win now and from now on. But defense falls in the weaknesses category for all three, and Malone's a guy who never met a shot-clock violation he didn't like. As if guiding a bunch of NBA guys through the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough of a test, Malone has the added challenge of coaching a roster that flies in the face of his basketball sensibilities. (Just in case he’s reading this, here’s an open invitation to hit the river with a fly rod to blow off some steam from this season.) Oh, and the Nuggets announced no fans to start the season, so no home-court advantage at Ball Arena other than the elevation. Oh, and that stupid virus.
When the NFL made an example of the Broncos by forcing them to play without a quarterback on Sunday, Roger Goodell and Co. didn’t just send a message to the rest of the NFL. It scared the heck out of NBA teams too: “Look what happened to the Broncos. They had no quarterbacks because they put their masks down in a meeting,” Malone said.
"(The NBA knows) there’s going to be games canceled by the coronavirus," he said.
The Nuggets began training camp under the most unusual of circumstances. They'll arrive in “Tracks” — rookies and new players in Track 1 (on Tuesday), veterans in Track 2 (Thursday). They will host workouts in “Groups” — one in the a.m. (followed by a deep disinfecting), one in the p.m. They are broken into “Tiers” — One and Two have direct access to players and staff, and Three, which better not come within shouting distance of the Joker. Good plan.
“We have so many 'groups' and 'tracks' and 'tiers' I don’t even know what the hell is going on,” Malone said.
When you sit down on the couch and really think about it, it’s pretty silly the NBA went through three months in a bubble (“83 days,” as Malone pointed out, exactly) and two months later will go forward with a season of travel per usual. The coronavirus is worse now than it was then.
But we learn, and we adjust. And where there's a Joker, there's a way. Despite coming off the West finals this will be a learn-and-adjust season for the Nuggets. They opened camp with half their roster, seven new players and the first game in three weeks. One new guy, JaMychal Green, broke down his scouting report on another new guy, point guard Facundo Campazzo like this: "I have never seen him play."
He added, God bless him, "I don’t see us having a problem of jelling as a team.”
If you say so, JaMychal.
On second thought, don’t pour one out for Michael Malone. Keep it cold for the coach himself.