DENVER — Set up to fail, Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt deserves a shot at the permanent job.
If nothing else, the baseball lifer deserves to not get pegged as part of the problem as long as Dick Monfort is the owner.
Then a chubby infielder in Southern California, Nolan Arenado was Schmidt’s guy. Same for Trevor Story and Jon Gray. Is it Schmidt’s fault Rox brass screwed things up so badly all three could be gone by late July? Gosh, no. It’s to his credit they were here in the first place.
“I have aspirations of having the job full time,” Schmidt said Wednesday, the first time the longtime scout has spoken publicly since he was named interim GM earlier this week. “Hopefully I can do a good-enough job that Dick and Greg (Feasel, the team president) will give me consideration going forward.”
The No. 1 problem with the Rockies is in the second part of that statement, not the first. And one of the more troubling aspects of a troubled franchise is how the competent folks at 20th and Blake are immediately cast as phonies themselves. Men like Schmidt deserve better.
Truth is, it won’t matter who the Rox hire to replace Jeff Bridich if Monfort doesn’t step away.
Talk about a tough proving ground for Schmidt, anyway. After 22 years in the organization, the former vice president of scouting already has been proven guilty by association in the court of public opinion. The Rockies somehow going almost three decades without a division title will indict anyone who’s been here for most of it.
Chances are, Schmidt will end up as the latest fall guy when the Rockies trade Gray and Story, who are both free agents after this season, to continue a rebuilding job that was overdue. He didn’t create a bad situation. He’s just the one who must deal with it now that Bridich is gone.
“I think we got away from who we are and what we’re about,” Schmidt said, one of the first times anyone with a lick of power at Coors Field had the huevos to admit a whole lot is wrong.
His priority: “Getting everybody pulling on the rope in the same direction — not only the players, but the whole organization.”
Schmidt has spent three decades scouting baseball players, the past 13 as vice president of scouting for the Rockies. Inserting a scout into the GM role 31 games into the season is so Rockies it hurts. Schmidt could tell you all about draft prospects in the ACC or SEC, not so much about the big league club. What are you gonna do? This is the Rockies we’re talking about.
In his first week on the new job, Schmidt said he hasn’t spoken to Story about his future here.
“When you draft and develop kids, yes, you fall in love with them. You care a lot about them, because you’ve known them when they’re 17, 18 years old,” Schmidt said. “Your intent, as a scouting director, is that they’re going to be with the Rockies forever. We know that’s not the case (most of the time).”
Maybe the Rockies are capable of attracting a more promising pool of general manager candidates than I tend to believe. It stands to reason the next guy will require a guarantee Monfort minds his own business, though.
The Rockies’ arrogance ticked off Arenado to the point he sought a one-way ticket out of town. Part of Schmidt’s M.O. is to truly listen to his scouts and why they believe what they do.
“I’m here to serve and help in any way possible,” Schmidt said.
Why go to bat for a man I’ve spoken to maybe three or four times? Maybe because it’s a bummer that good baseball people get lumped into the Rockies’ black hole simply because they work at 20th and Blake. Put it this way: with the Rockies tumbling toward another last-place finish in the NL West, did Bud Black all the sudden become a crummy manager? Of course not. Even the good ones are stuck under an ownership team that’s positively clueless.
Let’s not bury the whole lot because the power at the top can’t seem to get its act together.