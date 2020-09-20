DENVER — Turns out, you can feel a man’s pain through a Zoom call.
“I’m optimistic about it,” Broncos quarterback Drew Lock said, forcing a smile, of a shoulder injury that headlined Denver's 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday.
At least he is. It took only two weeks for the 2020 Broncos to skip straight to the "Final Destination" portion of the program: Who knows how the next game will end? But you can place a legal bet that it’s going to hurt.
Please, for the love of Broncos Country, make it stop. As if it wasn’t enough to see the Broncos have a great shot to win a difficult game — only to lose, again — it’s starting to look like the prized young quarterback is injury prone.
It took only five games for the Broncos to shape an entire draft around Lock, and for Broncos fanatics across the globe to label Lock the franchise quarterback. But if a small sample size is enough to argue Lock is the next big thing, a hand injury last season and the shoulder injury he suffered Sunday is enough evidence that he’s inching toward that far-worse label: injury prone.
Lock is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with a shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday evening. He’ll undergo an MRI Monday for confirmation. Till then, cross your fingers.
“We’ll have some more answers then,” coach Vic Fangio said.
After that, cross your fingers again.
Because the Broncos learned a ton about themselves in putting up a battle against the Steelers, who are Super Bowl contenders. They learned that pain translates through a Zoom call, as it did with Lock addressing media with his golden right arm suspended by an ugly sling.
“We're going to take it day by day,” Lock said.
They’re also learning a painful truth that’s bigger than Lock potentially missing games against the Bucs, Jets, Patriots, Dolphins and Chiefs: these Broncos are not built to withstand the NFL’s COVID-19 season. They are not deep enough or talented enough to overcome the rash of injuries that was all but guaranteed after the league canceled the preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday alone, injuries crushed the Giants (Saquon Barkley), 49ers (Jimmy Garoppolo) and Panthers (Christian McCaffrey). And the Broncos could charter a flight to the Pro Bowl with their own. Von Miller. Courtland Sutton. Phillip Lindsay. A.J. Bouye. And now ... Lock, who missed most of his rookie season in 2019 with a fluky wrist injury.
Need a pick-me-up? Good news is Lock played 12, 12, 13 and 13 games as a quarterback at Missouri. Injuries were not really his thing. But there must be some real concern he’s acquiring the dreaded injury-prone label with only Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien on the QB depth chart.
“What you’ve got to do is stay healthy as a quarterback,” said Lock, who was injured on a strip-sack in the first quarter. “It kind of goes back to just my style of play. I like getting out and running, making plays when they’re there. Both times it was close, maybe could have gotten out of it and (not) gotten hurt. I won’t sit here and tell you that if I’m close to maybe getting out of it and making a big play for us that I’m going to lay down and take a sack. I’m going to stay aggressive and try to not have these awkward things happen and fall weird.”
When the team's future is at stake, Lock must avoid the tough-guy schtick. Slide. Throw it out-of-bounds. Shoot, try the old Peyton Manning trick. Crumble into a ball when there’s trouble.
“There could be a slight adjustment in what I think is a makeable escape, I guess,” Lock said. “But I’m going to stay true to my guns on what got me here and helped us win a couple games last year.”
Best wishes to Driskel, who almost captained a comeback for the ages. Thrown into a matchup against a Steelers defense stacked with grown men, Driskel scrambled in and out of pressure on almost every passing down. But when your quarterbacks suffer 17 hits and six sacks, good luck to ya. That was the Broncos, who lost their opener in a painful way, too, 16-14 to the Titans.
"Haven't watched the film yet, but that pisses me off," offensive lineman Dalton Risner said.
The Broncos are 0-2 for only the fourth time since 1970. They’ve never made the playoffs after starting 0-2. Dun, dun. On the bright side, Fangio’s Broncos lead the NFL in moral victories.
"Our whole team, not just our defense, had great fight," Fangio said.
So here’s the game plan in Colorado for Week 3 against Handsome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs: Tune in for the first 58 minutes of the game. Munch some guac. Then turn off the TV and take the kids to the park for a game of two-hand touch. Avoid the part where Broncos Sundays inevitably are going to hurt.