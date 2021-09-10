DENVER * How will you know when Courtland Sutton is back-back? As in, all the way back?
The jump ball.
The jump ball to Courtland Sutton is the bounce pass from Nikola Jokic, the open-ice breakaway to Nathan MacKinnon. The jump ball is what separates Sutton from normal wide receivers.
Here, take it from longtime college and NBA coach Larry Brown, who considered Sutton one of the better rebounders on the basketball team at SMU: “I keep reading he’s 6-3. For us (on the basketball court) he played bigger than that. We used him under the basket.”
The Broncos will use Sutton on 50-50 jump balls when a first down or touchdown is necessary — if he’s back-back from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season after one half of one game.
That’s a big if.
OK, good news first: there are more reasons to be excited for Courtland Sutton’s return to the Broncos than there are reasons to be worried about Courtland Sutton’s return to the Broncos. He’s still 6-foot-3, 216 pounds with long arms and longer strides. Still a bubbly ball of enthusiasm. Still a Texas fisherman at heart.
“Sometimes I pull out a map, find the blue (for water) and just go there,” Sutton once told me.
Sutton is still the only Broncos wide receiver named to a Pro Bowl, the heartbeat of the offense, a giant target who ranked No. 1 on the concern list for opposing defensive coordinators.
He’s still all of those things.
Probably.
Probably, because the Sutton I watched in training camp was not the same Sutton who erupted for 72 catches and 1,112 yards in his second season. Not even close. The Courtland Sutton I watched in training camp was the Broncos’ No. 2 wide receiver (Jerry Jeudy).
He was hesitant to approach contact. He wore a sleek black brace over his left knee. He was targeted for a jump ball — Sutton’s signature play — only a few times. He was cautious. But here’s the real reason Broncos Country should measure its expectations for Sutton one year after he suffered a torn ACL in a Week 2 game at Pittsburgh: the way his teammates reacted.
The morning of Aug. 17, Sutton caught a pass across the middle.
Nothing out of the ordinary, maybe 10 or 15 yards, and teammates reacted like he had just scored a touchdown that sent the Broncos to the Super Bowl.
They don’t react that way when Jerry Jeudy or Noah Fant hauls in a first down. They get ready for the next snap, because Jeudy and Fant catching a pass is something they expect to happen.
But with Sutton, the Broncos were overjoyed at the opportunity to congratulate their main man.
That suggested two things: Sutton remains popular in the huddle, and he’s battling doubt.
“Yeah, the adrenaline is there but it’s just a physical game and there’s certain things that I can’t get in practice that I need to get in a game,” Sutton said of his limited work in the preseason.
If Sutton is back-back, he will be back-back ... with the Broncos.
This is a contract year for Sutton.
His rookie deal expires after the 2021 season, and a banner campaign for a 26-year-old wide receiver of Sutton’s talent would make him one of the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL.
“Those are two of our core guys,” Broncos general manager George Paton said of Sutton and Bradley Chubb. “I’ve said it a number of times — we’re going to keep our core guys.”
DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper all make north of $20 million.
The Broncos wouldn’t spend that type of money on a wide receiver, right?
Hard to say. Sutton turns 26 in October.
Demaryius Thomas at 26 caught 92 passes for 1,424 yards at the age of 26.
Demaryius Thomas’ quarterback also was Peyton Manning.
That’s cheating.
Courtland Sutton’s quarterbacks will be Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. If Sutton gets 92 and 1,432 with Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock, it would be more impressive than DT’s haul.
Then Courtland Sutton could get north of $20 million.
Either way, this is a make-it or break-it year for Sutton, who saw the Broncos use a first-round pick on Jeudy and a second-round pick on Hamler as his own career was getting started.
“If I can be a Bronco for life that would be a thing I would love to be able to do,” Sutton said.
The telling play will be the jump ball.
When you see Sutton get it, he’ll be all the way back-back.
