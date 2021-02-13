DENVER — One dreamy scenario pits Colorado vs. Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament.
Goes like this: 5-seed Colorado beats the 12, 13-seed Colorado State upsets the 4, boom. We get the rivalry game originally scheduled for Dec. 8, only now in an Indianapolis bubble instead of in Boulder. Hey, a state can dream.
If Tad Boyle and Niko Medved dream, it’s when they’re awake. The CU and CSU men's basketball coaches navigating through once-in-a-lifetime seasons with once-in-a-while teams are losing sleep, and it’s not over scouting reports on UCLA or Utah State. It’s over the COVID-19 protocols that will make this final march to the NCAA Tournament the toughest one yet.
As Boyle, the Buffs coach, told me, “You’ve (still) got to do your preparation. ... But you’ve got to do it in a way where, if a guy tests positive, he doesn’t knock your whole team out. That’s the strategy that — if I lay in bed at night, it’s more that than, ‘What defense do we need to run? What offense do we need to run?’”
One month from Sunday, CU and CSU will see their logos on the CBS Selection Show as two of 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament. That’s my belief, anyway. This is a college basketball state now, inching toward the first time since 2013 the Buffs and Rams dance the same year. That’s happened only six times in their histories, and they’re good enough to make 2021 lucky No. 7.
Now about getting there.
CU’s had three games postponed or canceled — including its annual game vs. CSU. If I’m the Buffs, or any team that’s considered a lock, I consider opting out of the conference tournament. The NCAA is going to require seven days of COVID testing leading into the Big Dance, and a Buffs roster with seven seniors still remembers how the 2020 NCAA Tournament unfolded. It didn’t. Do all you can to get there.
“I personally would like to not have our guys on The Strip (in Las Vegas during the Pac-12 tournament),” said Boyle, who's made no indication the Buffs would opt out of Vegas. “To me, that’s just not a healthy environment in the world of COVID. That’s just my opinion.”
And CSU’s really living the COVID basketball life. Three games last week vs. New Mexico and Northern Colorado were nixed. Couple of days later, CSU learned its next opponent, Nevada, is going on pause. So the Rams are busy poking around outside the Mountain West to try to fill a suddenly barren schedule. No dice, so far.
“As of today (Thursday), as we speak, we do not have another game (as a replacement),” said Medved, the CSU Rams coach. “We’re prepared for the fact that we won’t play until Nevada. If something happens in between and there’s an opportunity, yeah, we’ll jump at it.”
If CSU can’t play Nevada on Feb. 20 and 22, as scheduled, the Rams could go three weeks between games — as a bubble team, smack in the stretch run at an NCAA Tournament berth.
“This season it’s not about what ifs, it’s about what is,” said Medved, whose Rams are scheduled to close the season at Air Force.
It’s not a surprise when COVID-19 protocols force postponements or cancellations. It’s more of a surprise when they don't. Privately, some coaches wonder if some teams on either end of the spectrum — out of the Tournament race, or locked into a high seed — are losing motivation to complete their schedules in full. “Out of an abundance of caution” can mean lots of things.
“All I know is from the very beginning, when this started, and our guys got back onto campus in August ... (we had to) get a feel for what are we going to do when there is a positive test on our team — not if, when,” Boyle said. “And I think we have to do the same thing as we come down the stretch of the season. We have to assume that we may have a positive text — whether it’s next week or the week after or the first of March. How do we strategically protect our program for that happening? That’s an easier question that it is a solution.”
Virus protocols aside, the Buffs and Rams are playing some action ball. Really, tune in. This is the best CU team in Boyle’s decade in Boulder — by my eyeballs and by the metrics, where KenPom.com has CU at No. 11, its highest rating since 2000-01. And this is the best CSU team since Larry Eustachy’s Rams finished 27-7 in 2015, at least ask Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State about the Rams. CSU has beaten all the Mountain West heavyweights. That’s no fluke.
“This year, I can’t lie, you think about how nice would it be to have the fans here,” Medved said. “You’re thinking about Moby Arena what would have been like in that Boise series (for example).”
Brad Evans lives in Littleton, operates FTNbets.com and should be the go-to bracketologist around these hills. Right now he projects CU as a 6 seed (that could rise to a 4), CSU as an 11 seed (with 8/9 potential).
On the Buffs: “As it currently stands, Tad Boyle’s bunch is zeroing in on a handsome single-digit seed.”
And the Rams: “This isn’t Tom Brady after 1.5 White Claws talking — the Rams deserve an at-large bid.”
Reaching the NCAA Tournament has a literal meaning these days.
“Today is a good example,” Boyle said prior to a road game at Stanford, won by the Buffs.
Players and staff had PCR tests that had to be at the lab by 9 a.m. Practice was scheduled for 2 p.m. but the results hadn’t been returned, so practice is delayed for scouting report and film.
“Then as (the results) start coming in, everybody’s negative, everybody can take their masks off and go practice. We’re good today,” Boyle said. “Tomorrow, what happens if we test positive when we get to Palo Alto? What happens? What happened when we traveled — who was sitting next to who on the plane? Those are things you have to really consider as we head down the stretch run here. You have to assume the worst. The worst is a positive test.”
One of the best would be a CU-CSU matchup in the NCAA Tournament. With fantastic sophomore Isaiah Stevens, CSU is the rare squad that can equalize CU lead guard McKinley Wright IV. So make mine 82-81, Buffs ... in OT.
A college basketball state can dream.