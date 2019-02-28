DENVER • Home is where Colorado’s heart is.
We love us some us.
“I’m a homer,” Rockies owner and CEO Dick Monfort said Wednesday.
Aren’t we all?
On a drive through the mind-clearing eastern plains Tuesday, the truck stop in Limon was out of sunflower seeds, but jam-packed with two aisles of “C” hats, T-shirts and Bic lighters — colored in red (for the soil), blue (clear skies), gold (sunshine) and white (snow, silly). If building a wall truly is a priority, Coloradans wisely suggest starting at the Four Corners and finishing up at Julesburg.
And no one here adores their own more than the Rockies. For decades that was a troubling trend, the local ballclub too often overvaluing, overpaying, overselling the players it held dearest.
Not anymore. Now it’s a terrific trend. It is fitting, in this case, the Rockies’ hunt for a great October will be built around a pair of homegrown stars — Nolan Arenado, 27, and Kyle Freeland, 25. And they need each other.
Our state motto is “Nil Sine Numine,” which translates to “Nothing without Providence.” Nolan’s could be “Nothing without Pitching.”
They were drafted here — Arenado in the second round in 2009, Freeland in the first in 2014 — and developed here. They will stay here — Arenado signing a eight-year, $260 million contract Wednesday; Freeland likely signing a long-term deal during his arbitration years in 2020, 2021 or 2022. (Arenado and Charlie Blackmon signed extensions in their final years of arbitration. Here’s a hunch Freeland’s payday arrives sooner.)
They are cutthroat competitors who will bleed for a win. Both wear their emotions on their sleeves, except when the Rox rock the vests. Arenado avoids social media and has no Twitter account (“I try not to have too many influences in my life,” he said), an idea more athletes should copy. In the clubhouse at Coors Field, if No. 28 is not perfecting his swing with a bat attached to his hands, he is text messaging retired players for tips. Far as I can tell, Nolan loathes only two things, in order: losing and cold weather. But $260 million buys a nice coat.
“If this contract holds us back from trying to win, I don’t know if it’s a good idea,” Arenado said.
No, sir. That much money is always a good idea.
During a landmark press conference Wednesday at Salt River Fields, the spring training facility the Rox share with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arenado fought back tears of gratefulness.
“It just hit me right now when I see all my teammates come in. It hits me hard. I feel a little emotional when I see all you guys there,” he said.
To ensure the most lucrative contract for a position player in baseball history is a good idea, in his words, the teammate Arenado needs most is Freeland. Arenado has said he aspires to be like Todd Helton, a Rockie for life, except in one respect: two postseasons aren’t nearly enough.
The Rockies stand on the doorstep of three straight postseasons thanks to their pitching.
“Derek Jeter, Todd Helton. I can’t think of any more to be honest with you. There’s not that many,” Arenado said, referring to superstars who played for one team their entire careers.
But Helton never had pitching like Arenado has pitching. If the Rox don’t have Freeland, who was fourth in Cy Young voting, and the likes of German Marquez, Tyler Anderson, Chad Bettis and Jon Gray, well ... he gone.
“We’re starting to show people that it doesn’t matter if we’re high altitude or (at) sea level. If you can pitch, you can pitch,” Freeland said.
With a dash of hometown bravado, Freeland added: “It’s kind of nice to shove it back in some peoples’ faces who doubt pitching at Coors Field and pitching for the Rockies.”
The two 20-somethings are a ton alike.
When the Rockies lost to those Diamondbacks in a 2017 wild-card game, ending their season, Arenado retreated to a cave of his own creation. He played golf in a onesome. He attended a concert by himself. “(My parents) were kind of worried I was going to jump off a cliff,” he said.
Similarly, Freeland in August was playing golf at Bear Dance when he arrived at the final tee box needing a birdie to break 80. On the 655-yard closing hole, Freeland hit driver ... driver.
On an unforgettable Sunday at Coors Field in 2017, Arenado needed a home run to complete the cycle. He also hit driver, crushing a fastball into the left-field bleachers for the game-winner.
Arenado and Freeland this offseason adjusted their game plans. Arenado dumped dairy, evening carbs and lost 10-ish pounds. Good luck squeezing a grounder past a quicker four-time Gold Glove third baseman. Likewise, Freeland took three weeks off after throwing 202 innings. He skipped weights sessions when his body said so, added a more rigorous cycling regimen to increase stamina, and his 20-pitch bullpens included only fastballs and change-ups.
“I’m excited to see where it takes me,” Freeland said.
Home is where our heart is, and Colorado must be thrilled to see where the Arenado-plus-pitching era takes it. Nolan’s buying, Kyle’s driving.
