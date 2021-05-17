DENVER — Not to be all dramatic after a Game 1, but goalie Philipp Grubauer is everything to this Avalanche run. Ev-er-y-thing. If “Gruby” doubles down on his stubborn regular season, good luck beating the Avs four times in a series.
Not to be all redundant after the Avs’ 4-1 win over the Blues, but Nathan MacKinnon is better than everyone he'll play against, at least until the Stanley Cup final. He had two goals.
And not to reduce Gabe Landeskog’s sizable impact on Colorado hockey to a single postseason, but this is the Captain’s moment. This postseason is when his No. 92 sweater can join Peter Forsberg’s 21, Patrick Roy’s 33, Ray Bourque’s 77 (yep, still a weird one) in Ball Arena’s rafters. This postseason is Landy’s moment.
Good start, Cap.
“He’s the captain for a reason,” Cale Makar said after the Avs finally solved Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with a late flurry.
Here was the moment when it was clear Landeskog was living rent-free in the Blues' helmets: with only 1:56 left in the third period of a late game that’s way past my bedtime, Binnington made yet another fantastic save ... and took a hard swipe at Landeskog’s right leg.
The Blues felt Landeskog from puck drop to final horn. They worried about him the whole time.
Landy finished the Blues — with a Gordie Howe hat trick: goal, assist, fight. Shoot, take your three stars of the game. If there’s the perfect stat line for a hockey player, that must be it.
The Avs took a 1-0 series lead because they matched their skill level with a healthy dose of toughness. Guess who that comes from? Here’s a hint: if you stare too long at his flowing locks, you feel like less of a man. That hair’s not fair. And when the Avs follow Landy’s lead, they’re not fair.
What’s coming in Game 2 Wednesday and for the rest of this series? Hmmm. How do I put this nicely? Unless Binnington stands on his head in every period, the Avs will make quick work of the Blues, who looked like frustrated old men telling the Avs to get off their lawn.
But the Avs showed they have the grit that’s been questioned for quite a while now. The toughness comes from Landeskog, who sent a message early in a fight that ended in Round One.
Right after the Blues’ Brayden Schenn took down Mikko Rantanen with a clean hit, Landeskog stepped in as the Avs' bouncer. By my count, Landy landed nine punches on Schenn, who tumbled to the ice. Message sent.
“It’s the way the game polices itself,” Landeskog said of fighting, one of his favorite things.
Conventional wisdom says an NFL quarterback plays the most important position in sports. I’m not so sure. Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl. So did Jeff Hostetler. But can you envision a marginal goalie surviving four rounds of the NHL playoffs to raise the Stanley Cup? I sure can’t.
Binnington sure can’t. Binnington did the hokey-pokey on the Avs and tried to steal Game 1. He stuck his left skate out ... blocked a gimme from Mikko Rantanen ... and shook it all about. He stuck his left glove out ... speared a shot from Valeri Nichushkin ... and shook it all about.
Binnington had 46 saves. He’s awesome, and the Blues will require it to avoid being embarrassed in a short series. At the final horn, Binnington skated toward Grubauer and appeared to challenge the Avalanche goalie.
“He (Binnington) can do whatever he wants,” Landeskog said.
The Avs could do whatever they wanted in Game 1. They outshot the Blues 50-23. They dominated puck possession, special teams and also had Landeskog’s hair. It was no contest.
“Listen, playoffs, you start over. Your stats from the regular season don’t matter,” he said. “The fact is the postseason stats don’t matter at all. For us it comes down to wins and losses.”
This postseason is Landy's moment. He’s already beloved in Colorado, and a Stanley Cup immediately makes him an Avalanche legend.