DENVER — The cancel mob came for Chauncey Billups, and that’s when you put your foot down.
Seriously, stop it.
The man who’s carried the Colorado basketball flag with class and grace and pride for coming on three decades was introduced as coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. “My dream,” he said at a tense news conference, “was to be the head coach at a storied franchise.” And so on Tuesday afternoon, Billups checked another box.
For the King of Park Hill, there aren’t many left to check.
Still, they dragged him. They dragged him for a sexual assault case from 1997 that was settled with no criminal charges filed. I have no idea what happened in 1997, neither do you, and neither do the social justice warriors who've tried to paint Billups as an irredeemable human being unworthy of his position as coach of the Blazers franchise. Considering the past of the "Jail" Blazers franchise, maybe it's Portland that should prove it deserves Chauncey Billups.
If Chauncey is carrying our basketball flag three decades from now, I’ll be a proud Coloradan.
No one here’s trivializing an assault case. It's too serious. But let's find some consistency here. The 24-year-old closed case wasn't an impediment to Billups' employment at ABC and ESPN, or with the Celtics, Raptors, Timberwolves, Knicks, Pistons or with his hometown and (his) beloved Denver Nuggets, or with the AAU club he founded in Denver, or with his mentorship of the hundreds of kids who rolled through George Washington High, met him, and believed they could get there from here.
“He’s bigger than 'MJ' to these kids. They don’t even know who MJ is. He’s bigger than LeBron (James) to them,” said Ronnie DeGray, who runs the Denver-based club formerly known as the Chauncey Billups Elite Basketball Academy. “When Chauncey comes around, you have to see the look on their faces. It’s like you gave them a million dollars.”
That’s Chauncey in Denver, but it’s also been Chauncey everywhere he goes. There are guys who come through and raise their own profiles, and there are the rare guys who seek to raise the profile of everyone else around them. He’s the latter. Back in February I called him to talk about CU senior guard McKinley Wright IV. He talked up “Kin” in such a way I thought he might sign him to a 10-day contract with the Clippers, with whom Billups has been an assistant coach.
“McKinley wants to be coached,” Billups said, “and I want guys who want to be coached.”
Don’t be surprised if Wright ends up with the Trail Blazers during or after the draft. Blazers stud guard Dame Lillard also is a fan of Wright’s spirit, tweeting the other day: “My youngin.”
How will Billups fare in Portland? Depends on the roster. Always does, and the Blazers roster needs work. But if the cancel artists who tried to run Billups out of town before he got there don’t get their way, Billups ultimately will win in Portland and, more important, make Portland a better place. He's made Denver a better place for a lot of people. That’s for sure.
“He’s going to represent us, the city of Denver, our basketball community, like he always does,” Denver East coaching legend Rudy Carey said Tuesday. “I know he’s going to be great.”
The Chauncey Billups-Dame Lillard dynamic should be a work marriage made in basketball heaven. Take it from Wyoming coach Jeff Linder, another Colorado guy. Linder recruited Lillard to Weber State and told me Tuesday: “Dame has never not meshed with a coach. If you’re a coach you want him as your superstar. He wants to be coached. He’s the unicorn of the NBA.”
CSU great Becky Hammon, the Spurs assistant, was a finalist for the Blazers job. I wanted her for the CSU men’s basketball job roughly three years ago, and she’s the woman destined to bust through the NBA’s glass ceiling. Hammon will be a successful NBA coach for the same reason Billups will be a successful NBA coach: “They respect me. When they respect you, you’re obligated to give them everything you have. If you’re all-in, these guys respond. It’s just like playing in that way," Billups told me.
The only crappy part of the Billups news conference came courtesy of the Blazers, who cut off the fourth question about the 1997 case before he could answer. Billups was ready to answer. Let him answer. He will. He's not scared. Here’s how he answered the first one: “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about how every decision that we make can have a profound impact on somebody else.”
This tale stuck with me: Over $100 million in NBA earnings later, Billups still checks in on his George Washington boys. When the Patriots suffered a tough loss in the state final, coach Reggie Hammons got a call on the bus ride out: “My very first phone call was Chauncey Billups.”
“If you’re doing things the right way, he tells me to believe in what you’re doing,” Hammons told me Tuesday. “You’re always going to have people doubt you. Don’t worry about what people say. Be confident in yourself and what you know. Don’t worry what other people think.”