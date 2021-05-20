DENVER — On Oct. 29, 2003, Carmelo Kyam Anthony played his first game in the NBA — in LoDo. Pepsi Center was 4 years old. Melo was 19.
His was the most anticipated debut in Nuggets history. His Nuggets — and they were already his Nuggets — beat Tim Duncan and the Spurs, 80-72. Melo had 12 points.
Precious few Nuggets moments carried as much hope, promise and genuine buzz as Anthony’s early days here. Melo was part David Thompson, part Jesus Shuttlesworth. Hello, Melo.
This Saturday, May 22, 2021, Melo returns. His Blazers — but they are not his Blazers — meet the Nuggets in Game 1 of a first-round playoffs series. These could be his final games, almost 18 years later.
Will Melo’s NBA goodbye come in the same building as his debut?
Couple of years ago, when Melo was a man without a team, he told ESPN he was planning to retire. Now, after this season, his Blazers contract expires and Melo again is a man without a team.
Makes sense this could be the end. Then again, when a courtside heckler in New Orleans informed Melo he should retire, Anthony replied: “Shut yo a-- up.”
So ... that’s a maybe?
The Nuggets are slight series favorites over the Blazers. (Make mine Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in seven.) The Nuggets are without playoffs stud Jamal Murray. The Blazers bring a full contingent, including Melo, who averages 13.4 points in a career-low 24.5 minutes off the bench. He’s a role player shooting 40 percent from 3. You must guard him, but no longer must you worry about him. This Melo is a '90s pop song that comes on the radio, you’re not supposed to like it, but it summons old feelings and you’re not about to change the channel.
From under their masks, Nuggets fans will boo Melo. P.A. announcer Kyle Speller will say his name quickly and softly, “carmeloanthony,” as if he’s a stranger. They don’t mean it. In their hearts they still love Melo. They remember Melo ending a rotten era of Nuggets basketball. They remember a teenager parachuting in to elevate the Nuggets after years of crummy ball. Melo’s arrival was preceded by seven coaches over eight seasons without a postseason. He changed everything from national TV appearances to the willingness of ownership to spend money.
The sentiment goes that Melo saved the Nuggets. That’s dramatic. But he did save Nuggets fans. They made the playoffs in each of his seven seasons here, and the one in which he forced a trade to the Knicks. Even the failed Allen Iverson experiment was fun. Melo was fun.
Former Nuggets guard Earl Boykins said Anthony, the rookie, bought Rolex watches for his teammates after they qualified for the playoffs: “Guys loved Melo,” Boykins told me.
“How do you think he’s stuck around so long?” Boykins said.
The Melo era here was not a sweeping success, of course, or totally honest. On the night of his Nuggets debut, Melo explained his modest 12 points like this: "They aren’t going to look at how many points I had. I don’t care if I only average four points. I will be happy if we win.”
Turns out, Melo cared deeply about his scoring average.
Cheers still follow Melo when he leaves the court in Denver. He’s never won here as a visitor (0-10). The Melo-Denver relationship has always been tricky, and it will stay that way when his Nuggets jersey inevitably is retired. There’s a new No. 15 in town, and Nikola Jokic is better.
If this playoffs series is Melo's goodbye, thanks for the memories.