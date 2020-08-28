DENVER — You guys like data? Science? Facts?
Same here. Love the stuff. Can’t get enough of it these days. So check out this Grade A, Hall of Fame, world-class data from the Colorado health department: on the same day the Broncos announced that Empower Field at Mile High will be empty of fans in Week 1, a state with over 5.7 million people had 146 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Total. 146.
And who doesn’t feel bad for sick people? Getting sick stinks. But while it’s a bummer that anyone’s ever in the hospital for anything, 146 people is .000253 percent of our population. It’s not a tiny percentage. It’s a tiny percentage of a tiny percentage.
It’s also not even close to overwhelming our hospitals, which, if I remember correctly, was the stated goal from state and city officials when this pandemic started. The objective wasn’t to totally disappear the virus from the earth. It was to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
And they’re not. They’re not even close. Only 1 percent of hospitals anticipate a shortage of ICU beds within the next week. That’s some more data to chew on, also from the Colorado health department.
So tell me again why no Broncos fans are allowed at the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 14?
Makes no sense. Makes it sound like Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials told a big, fat lie.
There should be a limited number of fans at Empower Field at Mile High no later than Week 3 against Handsome Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Far as I know, Polis is still receiving a paycheck. The thousands of folks who work Broncos games should be allowed the same.
Because unless all but one of our hospitals vanished into thin air — like a scene from Stranger Things or something — 146 patients is a sign that Coloradans held up their end of the bargain. We did our job and we did it well. Now let these workers go do theirs.
Because I couldn’t care less if the Broncos have a crowd behind them on third-and-long with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb primed to sack the quarterback. I couldn’t care less if anyone is there to see Drew Lock rap on the sideline and throw touchdown passes to Courtland Sutton.
But I couldn’t care more that thousands of workers are prohibited from doing their job and making money to take care of themselves and their families. Ushers. Custodians. Beer vendors.
Let them go to work.
Because the number of folks hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 131 on Thursday. Nibble on that data. It’s on the health department website if you don’t believe me. If hospitals are not remotely close to being overwhelmed — the stated goal! — what are all these arbitrary rules really about? If only 1 percent of our hospitals anticipate a shortage of ICU beds, these rules are not and never were about preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed. They’re about something else.
They’re about politics. And guess what? As of Thursday, all five of the teams that will allow fans in Week 1 are in states with Republican governors. And 15 of the 20 teams that banned fans in Week 1 are in states run by Democrats. (Seven teams are undecided.) How obvious is that line?
It’s similar to the rundown I used on states that are playing high school football in the fall: 24 of 26 states with Republican governors will play in the fall; only seven of 24 Democrat states will play in the fall. The motive here can't be more clear.
This isn’t the Broncos’ decision, by the way. The Broncos are playing the role of good citizens. They made a request to host fans for Week 3, on Sept. 27, and proactively banned fans from Week 1. They installed 500 hand sanitizing stations at Mile High. They made all the bathrooms touchless, from the toilets to the sinks to the towel dispensers. They installed something called UV-C lights under escalators to reduce bacteria on handrails. They’ll be ready when it’s go time.
Hey, no one’s saying you pack the place. Do it like the Kansas City Chiefs are doing it. They’ll have right around 17,000 socially distanced fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 and beyond.
Don't get me started on the Rockies. Open-air Coors Field should’ve welcomed fans weeks ago.
Because that’s what the data says. That’s what the science says. Problem is, these rules were never about that. They were about politics, plain and simple.