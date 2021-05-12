DENVER — The Broncos are now a homecoming opponent.
They are scribbled in as a “W” for opponents. They are the Rockies for NL West opponents.
In 2021, they are nobody’s "Sunday" or "Monday Night Football" opponent.
The NFL released its schedule Wednesday, and the league made clear what it thinks of this era of Broncos football: not a whole helluva lot. For the first time since 1991 the Broncos won’t play on a Monday night. Twenty-nine straight seasons with a Monday game was the longest streak in the NFL. The MNF streak is dead. Long live the MNF streak.
The shine is off the Broncos. TV runs the NFL, and they are no longer considered good TV. Good news is they have 17 opportunities to prove they are no longer a homecoming date:
Week 1: Broncos at New York Giants
Sunday, Sept. 12 (2:25 p.m. Mountain)
Would the NFL play an entire season without a reigning MVP on "Monday Night Football"? Not a chance. Hate to say it, but this schedule doesn't suggest the NFL believes Rodgers is en route.
Prediction: Giants 12, Broncos 10 (Record: 0-1)
Week 2: Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, Sept. 19 (11 a.m.)
Savvy move by Jags coach Urban Meyer to sign Tim Tebow. Dims the spotlight on rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. Intensifies the spotlight on Jacksonville-based Tim Tebow Foundation. Win-win.
Prediction: Broncos 20, Jaguars 16 (1-1)
Week 3: New York Jets at Broncos
Sunday, Sept. 26 (2:05 p.m.)
Vic Fangio is 0-for-September in two seasons as coach. The combined record of the Giants, Jags and Jets: 9-39. If the Broncos start 0-3 again, Fangio should be fired before October.
Prediction: Broncos 26, Jets 12 (2-1)
Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 3 (2:25 p.m.)
Forced to wager $5 out of Woody Paige’s wallet, I’ll bet Drew Lock is the Week 1 starting QB for the Broncos. With a year in Pat Shurmur’s offense, Lock has the edge over Teddy Bridgewater.
Prediction: Ravens 23, Broncos 22 (2-2)
Week 5: Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, Oct. 10 (11 a.m.)
This is wild: the Broncos have employed seven head coaches in the 14 years Mike Tomlin has coached the Steelers. No coincidence he’s also had the same starting QB, Ben Roethlisberger.
Prediction: Steelers 27, Broncos 16 (2-3)
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 17 (2:25 p.m.)
The Rodgers speculation bumped the Broncos’ total to nine wins. That leaves the Raiders with the lowest win total (seven) in the AFC West, according to oddsmakers. Hmmm. Seems low.
Prediction: Raiders 22, Broncos 21 (2-4)
Week 7: Broncos at Cleveland Browns
Thursday, Oct. 21 (6:20 p.m.)
Shout-out to the Lamar volleyball team. The control freaks at CDPHE tried to quarantine Lamar (17-0) out of the state tourney, despite negative COVID-19 tests. They played, a win for common sense.
Prediction: Browns 33, Broncos 13 (2-5)
Week 8: Washington Football Team at Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 31 (2:25 p.m.)
Three weeks ago Florida hosted a capacity crowd for UFC 261 — and hospitalizations still are in a “rapid decrease.” So why are the Avs and Nuggets allowed only 42 percent of Ball Arena for the playoffs?
Prediction: Broncos 26, WFT 17 (3-5)
Week 9: Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Nov. 7 (11 a.m.)
The Broncos defense is built to win now. Here at Jerry World, it gets the toughest test of the season (non-Chiefs division). These Cowboys averaged 32 points over their final three games.
Prediction: Cowboys 36, Broncos 27 (3-6)
Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles at Broncos
Sunday, Nov. 14 (2:25 p.m.)
Based on last season’s win-loss records, the Broncos own the easiest schedule in the AFC West, tied for the 27th-toughest in the NFL. Add it up, and 2021 is a no-excuses zone in Denver.
Prediction: Broncos 27, Eagles 16 (4-6)
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos
Sunday, Nov. 28 (2:05 p.m.)
Get excited for Broncos rookie RB Javonte Williams. Bold prediction: “Pookie” wins the starting gig over Melvin Gordon. If Williams leads Denver in rushing, the Broncos get a lift.
Prediction: Broncos 17, Chargers 16 (5-6)
Week 13: Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Dec. 5 (11 a.m.)
The Chiefs’ win streak vs. Denver is at 11. Double digits! The problem hasn’t been stopping the Chiefs; it’s scoring on the Chiefs. Denver’s averaged 10 points in the last four matchups.
Prediction: Chiefs 33, Broncos 16 (5-7)
Week 14: Detroit Lions at Broncos
Sunday, Dec. 12 (2:05 p.m.)
Speaking of the NFC North, here’s my trade proposal for Rodgers: Broncos send Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II, two first-rounders and a second-rounder. The Pack sends its star QB.
Prediction: Broncos 23, Lions 20 (6-7)
Week 15: Cincinnati Bengals at Broncos
Sunday, Dec. 19 (2:05 p.m.)
Can’t wait to watch Broncos star Courtland Sutton ball out again. One of the real ones for the Broncos over the past decade is roaring back from injury. “Unbelievable attitude,” Fangio said.
Prediction: Broncos 22, Bengals 13 (7-7)
Week 16: Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Dec. 26 (2:25 p.m.)
If the A’s leave Oakland, MLB should plant them in Vegas. Why? Our Week 1 Las Vegas Raiders season tickets — it's a business decision! — were sold before the schedule even came out.
Prediction: Raiders 26, Broncos 16 (7-8)
Week 17: Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Jan. 2 (2:05 p.m.)
Seventeen games is a ton of games. So it’s surprising the Broncos will hold joint practices with the Vikings in August. The Broncos broke down after Fangio’s (really long) first training camp.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 16 (7-9)
Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos
Sunday, Jan. 9 (2:25 p.m.)
With Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos win 14 games and challenge K.C. in the AFC West. Without Rodgers, they have the division’s weakest QB room and half that win total. Make it happen, George Paton.
Prediction: Chiefs 32, Broncos 16 (7-10)