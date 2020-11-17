DENVER — Early congratulations to the young man drafted by the Nuggets on Wednesday night.
Now follow in the grand tradition of Carmelo Anthony, Nikola Jokic and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and do your very best to avoid the unfortunate results of Efthimi Rentzias and Tony Battie.
All that said, there are a few things the newest Nugget should know. One, the Nuggets aren’t in the business of drafting bad eggs. This locker room here is the nicest collection of millionaires you could meet. Joker, nice guy. Jerami Grant, nice guy. Monte Morris, nice guy. That’s these Nuggets, nice guys. So good on this draft pick for being a nice guy, because the Nuggets wouldn’t draft him if he’s not.
“Culture guys,” as president of basketball operations Tim Connelly says.
Two, pack a padded cushion to Ball Arena. You won’t play much for the Nuggets in 2020-21.
There’s no room.
Welcome to the most meaningless Nuggets draft of the past 20 years. They own the No. 22 pick and need another young player like they need another three months at Disney World. Their needs are relatively minimal and won’t be solved in the 20s of the weakest NBA draft I’ve ever seen. The dream scenarios that won’t happen have Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. or Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey falling to No. 22, or the Nuggets trading out of the first round to take Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie or Minnesota's Daniel Oturu. But you and I are not authorized to make these decisions.
Among the prospects projected to land around 22, I’m high on Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard, TCU’s Desmond Bane and Villanova’s Saddiq Bey. I’m low on Washington’s Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. I know nothing about Aleksej Pokusevski, but he’s a 7-foot Serbian, so go for it. Take "Poku." We love 7-foot Serbians here. They’re like family.
The Nuggets won’t draft for need. They will draft the best player available to them at No. 22. They’ve been extensive in their research and Zoom calls (over 100 with prospects). They’ve attended workouts in Las Vegas, and as a sign of their comprehensiveness, sent multiple scouts to a community college, pre-pandemic — John A. Logan College, home of prospect Jay Scrubb.
“The Nuggets do their homework,” John A. Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters told me.
But if we’re being honest there won’t be a player in the 20s who can help the Nuggets right now, and that’s what the Nuggets need to be about: right now. Their big day isn’t Wednesday.
It’s Friday. That’s when free agency opens, and Denver’s priority No. 1 is re-signing free agent forward Jerami Grant. They will overpay for Grant, a “culture guy,” and that’s OK.
Because they’re going to need him. If you thought the Western Conference last season was loaded for bear, wait till you get a load of the Western Conference next season. Remember Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Warriors? They’re back. The Lakers and Clippers? Also back, and better than a few months ago.
The Nuggets are still a star away from rising above their new rivals, and it’s possible he’s already on the roster. But until Michael Porter Jr. proves all the promise, he and anyone not named Jokic or Jamal Murray should be on the table in a potential trade for that third star. OK, let’s dream a little: MPJ (and anyone not named Jokic or Murray) goes to the Sixers, whose new general manager, Daryl Morey, loves 3-point shooters. Ben Simmons goes to the Nuggets, whose coach, Michael Malone, returned from coaching an All-Star game raving about Simmons. Who says no?
The Sixers say no, of course.
But one can dream.
And the Nuggets’ draft pick Wednesday is dreaming if he thinks he’s getting minutes in 2020-21. No summer league, a one-week preseason, a roster built to compete now. In 2019, 37 of the 60 draft picks played in the G League. That's the new guy's immediate future.
Early congrats, anyway, and here’s hoping we see him play for the Nuggets down the road.