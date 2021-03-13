DENVER — Pray for us, Vincent Jackson’s family asks.
“Faith and prayer is getting us through,” says Terence Jackson, his grieving father.
It’s the least we can do for one of the most impactful athletes Colorado has seen. Pray the Jacksons find the peace, comfort and answers that are painfully absent right now.
It has been one month since Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Homewood Suites hotel room in Brandon, Florida. The beloved Widefield grad and former Bucs and Chargers star was 38. If you still can’t believe it, imagine his family.
“Good days, not-so-good days. Just getting through days. We’re getting past the denial stage — why, why, why, why, why,” his father says. “But it’s hard, you know?”
I don’t, and I can’t.
“We’re coming to grips with everything so we can start healing,” Terence says softly.
On the day 13-year-old Vincent was to be baptized, the tub at Antioch Missionary Baptist broke. So the pastor invited the congregation to his home swimming pool in Colorado Springs. Might be a while before we get this thing fixed, the pastor told his parents.
Might be a while before we see another Vincent Jackson.
No. 83 for the Chargers and Bucs, No. 81 for the Northern Colorado Bears, his No. 13 retired at Widefield, Jackson packed a lifetime of good into one that ended too soon: husband, father, son, proud military brat, philanthropist, public speaker, businessman, radio host, restaurateur, author, NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver (three times). He was the only child to Terence and Sherry, married 39 years. They are Army veterans who taught young Vincent to volunteer at homeless shelters. They taught him early how to swim, his first sport.
Pray for his parents.
The whys are ongoing, as is the police investigation. The Jacksons filed a missing person report a few days before Vincent’s body was seen by hotel workers, who reportedly found him slumped over a couch. Hillsborough (Fla.) County Sheriff Chad Chronister said on Q105, a local radio station, there was evidence of chronic alcoholism.
The sheriff knew Vincent: “He was the person you would call: ‘Hey, I have something we want to do for a child in need, a family in need, a military member in need.’ And he was always there.”
His parents said he had not been the same Vincent.
“Maybe last year, we kind of noticed some changes — not so much his behavior, just in his demeanor. He became very alone, to himself, a lot,” says his dad, the first time the family has spoken publicly since Vincent’s shocking death Feb. 15. “But he was still out in the community doing everything. He was always on. He was busy, active. He never stopped that.”
The family donated his brain to a research center at Boston University that studies chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a disease believed to be caused by concussions.
“We’re not sure,” dad says. “That’s why we’re wondering why the drastic change came from nowhere. We wanted to make sure.”
Pray for his wife, Lindsey, Mr. Jackson asks. She’s a first-grade teacher in the Tampa area. She and Vincent co-authored children’s books for military kids struggling with parents who were deployed. That was Vincent. His father had been based all over — from Germany to Panama to Louisiana to, for a long time, Fort Carson. Vincent felt those military kids. He was those kids, so they wrote books for those kids.
Pray for the Jacksons' four kids, who were introduced to the confusing concept of death in the worst possible manner. Carter is 7, and he’s in flag football now. It’s his first season playing Daddoo’s game. That’s what Carter, Amaya, Dominick and Miles called their dad, Daddoo.
"His kids were his whole world," his father says.
Terence is Pa-Pa, Sherry is Mee-Ma, Lindsey’s parents are Grandma and Grandpa. Their 94-year-old great-grandmother lives at their home in the Tampa area. She goes by G-Ma.
“They’re going to be amazing kids too. They’re going to be tall. They have so much of Vincent’s traits in them. It really keeps me going,” his dad says. “The youngest, he walks and talks just like Vincent.”
Vincent loved them like his own father loved him. It was 1 in the morning when Vincent was born, his dad says, and that’s how a father remembers his late son. It’s not the 57 career touchdown catches, or his leading the NFL in yards per reception in 2012. It’s 5-year-old Vincent reciting Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at a base in Germany. It’s 12-year-old Vincent at the Fort Carson pool house watching the American flag come down at dusk.
“He’d stop whatever he was doing and put his hand over his heart,” his dad says.
It’s when Carter was born, and Vincent called to say it’s a boy.
“Happiest day of his life,” dad says.
Pray, because his death shook the NFL. Both the Chargers and Bucs have asked if there’s anything they can do to help. The Bucs are producing a “Celebration of Life” that should be completed by the end of the month. Vincent was named Tampa Bay’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in four consecutive years. That’s what we’re talking about here, an extraordinary man.
“My son was not a perfect man, but he was a good man,” his father says.
Pray, because you have to know what a larger-than-life figure Vincent Jackson cut at Widefield High in Colorado Springs. Almost two decades later he’d swing through to see his favorite teachers. He started a $2,500 college scholarship for military dependents who graduate from Widefield. He was the kind of Widefield kid so dedicated to school he earned an Ivy League scholarship offer for academics, so gifted in sports a Northern Colorado football coach offered him after a Widefield basketball game. He went to Greeley to set football records and led the basketball team in scoring — twice.
Fifteen of his Widefield classmates traveled to Florida last month for a private ceremony. The pastor who lived across the street from the Jacksons in Colorado Springs, over on Water Dipper Drive, traveled to eulogize the ceremony. His son grew up with Vincent.
Over 38 years, Vincent Jackson’s positive impact would have been remarkable over 88 years.
I asked his dad, How does a man of Christian faith explain a father's greatest pain?
“As a believer myself I know God don’t make mistakes. He’s a good God and he does everything right,” Terence says. “He had another plan for Vincent. I don't know what that is, but I believe that. Our God is good.”
Amen.