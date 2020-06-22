Today’s golf lesson comes from the bag of the best player in Colorado Springs, Colin Prater.
Want to slash a few strokes off your score? Then it’s worth a listen. Because Prater, who still maintains his amateur status, just lapped the field at the Colorado Golf Association Match Play championship.
Actually, make that smoked the field.
The Palmer grad won co-medalist honors with a 68 at Aurora's Blackstone Country Club. Played 109 holes in the match-play bracket and trailed for a total of ... two holes. Won the 36-hole final 8 and 7 and, in doing so, became only the third midamateur this century to win the CGA Match Play.
“Had a decent week,” Prater says.
Sure, and Mark Zuckerberg had a decent idea.
“Colin just seemed so comfortable all week,” says Robert Duke, the CGA director of rules and competitions. “He was light, enjoying himself, joking. It just seemed like he was comfortable.”
Anyway, that’s the lesson: before teeing off, find a comfortable head space. With life things in order, golf things will follow. Accept the fact one bad shot isn’t the end of the world, or the round. Find contentment and birdies will find your card. Zen to win.
Take Prater, for example. He’s 25 and adores his job at Doherty High School. “I absolutely love it,” he says. Teaches science, coaches the girls' golf team. He's got a senior, Katherine Kachel, who is going to be “super, super good” with a shot to play college golf, and he's thrilled to have the opportunity to help her get there. And a couple of weeks ago Prater was hired as the JV boys basketball coach.
“It’s that ‘light-bulb moment’ that gets me,” Prater says. “I love seeing that gratification when they hit a great golf shot or get an answer right. There's just nothing else like it.”
Comfort elsewhere brought comfort on the first tee. That’s how you win the CGA Match Play, the oldest continuously held statewide golf tournament in Colorado. It's been going since 1901. That's also how you complete a career slam in CGA majors. Prater won the CGA Amateur in 2016, then he clinched the CGA Match Play title Friday.
His winning margins last week: 7 and 5, 2 and 1, 3 and 1, 4 and 3, 2 up, 8 and 7. The latter was the third-largest margin in a CGA title match in the past 30 years. Historic stuff, really.
His latest triumph summoned my annual question to Prater: Ever think about turning pro? “I get that question a lot,” he says, and Prater once was “dead set” on moving to Arizona to pursue a professional golf career. But plans change, and Prater found that he’s “extremely happy” with how life is going. Prater and his girlfriend bought a house in northeast Colorado Springs. He gets to hang out with the fam whenever he wants. His uncle, Monte Fetters, caddied for him in Friday’s championship final. (Monte brought his push cart. Smart.) He gets to see his grandfather, Carl Fetters, who helped raise him when Colin was a kid. They’d hit the batting cages in the morning, the driving range in the afternoon, the gym for jump shots in the evening. Grandpa long ago gave him a life lesson he still uses today.
“You don’t have to put in the work,” Prater recalls, “But if you don’t, you can’t be upset if you don’t play well.”
Turns out, contentment in other aspects of life translates into one stellar golf game.
Who knew?
The boys at Cherokee Ridge Golf Course knew. Once upon a time Prater’s playing partners included the college sticks at Colorado Mesa, where he was named national freshman of the year, and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he became conference Golfer of the Year. Not hard to maintain your competitive edge when you’re playing alongside that level of college talent.
These days ... it’s different.
“Now I play with buddies that shoot 95,” he says.
On the nine-hole track at Cherokee Ridge, Prater must push himself. Friday after the match-play final, he drove the trophy to his new home course. His buddies asked when they could fill it with beer. That’ll make a golf game comfortable.
“I’m better mentally,” he says. “It’s not like college where you could practice all day every day. Now I might have an hour. It’s going to be the best hourlong putting session I’ve ever had.”
Back to the turning-pro question. Prater may ... or he may not. He’s comfortable with either. Right now he’s targeting a top-10 finish at the Colorado Open in July. Down the road he’ll make a run at winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur.
“Maybe if I can get really good here and it looks like I can qualify for the U.S. Open or qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour, maybe I’ll take a look (at a pro career),” he says.
If not, no biggie.
“I think my goals have shifted," he says. "I still want to play high-level golf, but I really love working with my kids, coaching, teaching. I just have really good balance in my life right now.”
And that’s today’s golf lesson — courtesy the reigning CGA Match Play champ, Colin Prater.