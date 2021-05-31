DENVER — Dear important NHL people: Please veto the suspension of Vegas enforcer Ryan Reaves. We all make mistakes, LOL. Allow him to play in Game 2. XOXO, Colorado.
That’s how the Ryan Reaves drama should go down if the Avs had been handed a gavel as the arbiter of hockey justice. The Avalanche should toss the hammer aside and take it easy on ol’ Reavesy, whose ugly act in Game 1 was the talk of this town after Colorado’s 7-1 beatdown.
Think about it: Don’t you want the other team’s bad players on the ice, not the good players? More ice time for Ryan Reaves is one of the best things to happen for the Avalanche. He doesn’t advance winning, and winning is the goal here.
Ask Evander Kane, the bad boy with the San Jose Sharks who tweeted the truth: “Instead of a suspension they should have to play him (Reaves) 20 minutes for the rest of the series.”
Alas, the Avs were not given a say in the NHL’s decision to punish Reaves with a two-game suspension after he tackled Avs defenseman Ryan Graves and kneeled on Graves’ head.
Oh, but that’s not the WWE part. Here’s the WWE part: “During this scrum, both the officials and Reaves acknowledged that a chunk of Graves’ hair was pulled out by Reaves,” according to the NHL department of safety. He pulled the man’s hair! While many of us wish we had hair to pull, Graves has a chunk less than when he woke up with bed head on Sunday morning.
How should Colorado respond in Game 2?
Says here the Avs will continue their absurd march Wednesday and through the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs by not responding. Don’t fall for the sucker punch. Study the Sermon on the Mount and turn the other cheek. Let the goons be goons and let the players stay players.
Don’t stoop to the eye-for-an-eye nonsense that’s a pox on the Stanley Cup playoffs. If the Avs stick to scoring and stopping goals and ignore cheap shots, who’s going to beat them?
The Avs are 5-0 in a postseason for the first time in franchise history. They’ve also won all five games by three-plus goals, the third longest streak within a single postseason, according to ESPN stats. They’re crushing fools. They’ve been the rocks to everyone else’s scissors.
If anyone should appeal the Reaves suspension, it’s the Avs. He got two games for behavior that would have been embarrassing at recess. Now Vegas is a better team for the next two games.
All this says is the Knights are down 1-0, but it’s really a deeper hole than that. If Ryan Reaves is the hot story after Game 1, that means big guns like Max Pacioretty and Max Stone so far are non-factors in this Vegas upset bid. Lose Game 2, and the Knights are toast. A win puts the Avs ahead 2-0 in the series, and they haven’t lost four times in five games since January 2020.
It should be music to Colorado ears that Vegas coach Peter DeBoer stood up for his guy on Monday. That’s a sign gooning up the game is actually part of the game plan for the Knights.
“It’s not hard to defend Ryan Reaves,” DeBoer said. “He’s one of the cleanest tough guys I’ve seen in the league in my 12 years. His gloves never came off and nobody was hurt on the play.”
That, right there, is also part of the plan. If you are an Avalanche teammate of Ryan Graves, the Knights’ official stance is bound to make you steaming mad. And that’s the point.
The Knights gave Reaves $3.5 million last year for this moment. It wasn’t to make a difference on the scoreboard. He has no points through seven playoff games this season. He averages under 10 minutes of ice time, and only one Vegas regular averaged fewer minutes. But he’s very good at his job, and that job, as you saw, is to crawl under your skin and crack a beer.
“In that situation in the game, I just didn’t like it,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “That’s my opinion on it.”
This series marks the first time since 1975 the teams tied with the most regular-season points meet during the playoffs. This series is supposed to be a highest-level of pro hockey imaginable.
How can the Avs make this the shortest series imaginable? Win Game 2, and it’s all but over.
And that happens if calmer heads prevail.
Respond to the hair-pulling with the oldest trick in the book: Tell ‘em to pull your finger.