DENVER — One's 50, a Southern California family man — with a football obsession.
The other's old-school Pennsylvania, 62, with a sharp wit — and a football obsession.
West Coast, East Coast, they met in the middle.
General manager George Paton and coach Vic Fangio are charged with bringing the Broncos back from the bottom of the barrel.
“Fantastically” is how their working relationship is going so far, said someone at Dove Valley who would know. The Paton-Fangio dynamic is an interesting one, to say the very least, and as critical to a franchise rebuild as anything except — altogether now — the quarterback position.
So far this offseason, depending how you look at it, Paton has either empowered Fangio to make critical decisions, or afforded Fangio every opportunity to succeed in his third season here.
Maybe it’s both. Paton’s most notable and expensive moves all have come on defense, Fangio’s specialty: extending the contract of Justin Simmons, a safety; signing Kyle Fuller, a cornerback; signing Ronald Darby, a cornerback; re-signing Shelby Harris, a D-lineman; ensuring the return of Von Miller, a pass-rusher. Watch what they do, not what they say, and the influence and/or empowerment of Fangio is undeniable and everywhere you turn.
“Last year was tough,” as Simmons said, the understatement of the offseason.
Yet the Broncos are standing by their own more often than they are searching for new. The Broncos apparently were the best, or unluckiest, 5-11 team in history. So they're running it back.
The splashiest add on offense is someone called Mike Boone. Google says he’s a running back.
“Mike is a self-made man,” Paton said.
Mike will fit in with George and Vic. They are self-made football lifers. Paton was a high school coach, as was Fangio. Paton coached at Loyola High, his alma mater in Los Angeles, a son wanting to be just like his dad, also a coach. Fangio’s first coaching gig came after his first bartending gig and unfolded at Dunmore (Pa.) High in 1979. Fangio's mentor was Jack Henzes, a high school coach for over a half-century.
“I love him like my own son,” Henzes told me in 2019.
Colorado high school coaches will reap the benefits of this former prep coach combo. Expect all kinds of coaching clinics and outreach at UCHealth Training Center in coming years.
Will Broncos fans reap the benefits of the Paton-Fangio duo? Nobody knows that. It's March.
But the GM-coach tandem is a happy couple.
Fangio is not Paton’s guy! I heard the other day on the sports-talk airwaves.
Technically that is true, as John Elway hired Fangio, not Paton. But the general manager and coach are similar to all of humanity — far more alike than they are different. First and foremost, Paton and Fangio are grinders. They believe in the process, pro days, film study, practice and that how you address Monday through Saturday determines your result Sundays.
There is tremendous anticipation in local media circles for a Broncos defense that Paton and Fangio have fortified in recent weeks. From reputable outlets, there are projections of a top-five 'D' and, in this very publication today by fantastic beat writer George Stoia, comparisons to the incomparable "No Fly Zone."
Whoa, whoa. Let's slow down the hype train.
Maybe it's that lingering 5-11 record, or the 25th-ranked rush defense, or the 30th-ranked turnover percentage, or 10 straight thrashings by the Kansas City Chiefs ... but I'll wait and see.
None of Paton, Fangio, the defense (save Von) or offense has won a darn thing in Denver.
Here’s what Paton said about the old-look defense: "It's a work in progress. We’re not there yet. We have the rest of free agency. We have the draft to add good, young players that fit our culture and fit the scheme. We have a ways to go."
Sounds like someone else you know.
Here’s what Fangio said when the Broncos awarded $61 million (over four years) to Justin Simmons: “I don’t see any glaring weakness, but I think there are things he can do better.”
In other words: a work in progress, not there yet.
The popular sentiment holds that Fangio is on the hot seat, working for a new general manager.
Not so fast.
“I went into Vic’s office last night at 8:45 and he was watching college prospects. We're like-minded,” Paton said a few weeks ago. “We both like to work and we like to talk football. He has a great sense of humor. It's been really good, and it’s been better than I anticipated.”
The accurate sentiment sees something different. It sees Fangio working with a new GM, who is doing all he can to help the coach stick.