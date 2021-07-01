DENVER — This new era of college athletics is going to be fun, and by fun I mean chaotic, wild, largely lawless, misunderstood, free agency, social media-driven, profitable, unfair.
That kind of fun.
This new era began on the same day college amateurism died: Thursday, July 1, 2021. College athletes now can earn a paycheck using their name, image or likeness (NIL) while staying eligible to dribble, tackle and putt. Sounds good, but lots of stuff sounds good and doesn't work. Will NIL work for college athletics?
“I don’t think anyone really knows, right? We haven’t done it yet,” CU Buffs men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle told me a few hours after “NIL” became officially official. “I just think this has so many more questions than answers right now. We’ll see where it goes. That’s about all I know.”
Like most things, beware when sports media all agree, and the others agree the death of college amateurism is a good thing. But Tad’s right: See where it goes. Where coaches agree is that the new parameters are an adjustment that will directly impact the 2 percent. Or the 10 percent. Or the 20 percent. Whatever the number, NIL won’t change life for the majority. I say that as a former college golfer who would’ve been lucky to score a comped bar tab, or a dozen flies from the local fly shop, and that’s where most college athletes are. (Irrelevant to businesses as a pitchman, not hanging around the fly shop.) For every Skylar Diggins and Zion Williamson, or Johnny Manziel and Jennie Finch, there are 1,000 Katie Benchwarmers and Joe Can’t Dunks.
What NIL does is open a free market where college athletes can make a quick buck — if there’s a market for them to make a quick buck.
“It’s going to come down to how much you want to work and the time and effort you’re willing to put into the process. What’s it worth to you?” Boyle said. “It’s like anything else. Unless you’re a big-time player it’s not going to just happen to fall at your feet. You’ll have to work for it.
“I can’t speak for everybody but life’s pretty good for them (now). Laundry’s done when you get to the gym. Food’s made. Weight room’s set up. If they’re going to go make money, they’ll have to work for it. Maybe I’m wrong. But I don’t think endorsements are going to fall in your lap.”
Before we wade into the potential positives and pitfalls of the day Pandora’s box was flung open, here’s a sincere wish for college athletes: Take every Business class possible. Then take two more. If I did it all over again, I'm taking a class in oil changes and how to file your own taxes on time. Philosophy 200 can wait till never.
Who’s going to make money on NIL?
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is going to make money on NIL. Never heard of her? Same. But she has over 1 million followers on Instagram and reportedly is positioned to make $1 million in endorsements. The big moneymakers will be social media "influencers" with huge followings.
Here in Mountain West country, Fresno State basketball twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed with Boost Mobile. Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun signed with a volleyball apparel company. Arkansas football’s Trey Knox and his Husky dog, Blue, signed a deal with PetSmart.
Never heard of them? Same again. But good-looking people, and dogs, remain undefeated.
Seventeen years after CU football's Jeremy Bloom lost his eligibility over a skiing promotion, and it’s only a matter of time before a CU athlete is on a billboard pitching a marijuana dispensary. That’s some of the profitable parts.
Here are some of the unfortunate parts.
The Have Nots of college basketball, the non-high-majors, are going to be smacked by NIL.
“They already are in recruiting," said Boyle, the former Northern Colorado coach who remains an advocate for the little guys. "It might widen (with NIL), but it’s not like the 11th guy at CU is going to make 10 times more than the No. 1 guy at UNC. The top 1 or 2 guys at CU might be making some money. We'll see, though."
What hurts the little guys is the combination of NIL and a recently approved rule that allows transfers to play immediately. Why stick around for a Final Four run at VCU or Butler when Duke and Kansas open wider doors for NIL — and you can play right away? Those Cinderella mid-majors were driven by seniors, and now they might transfer up before they become seniors at mid-majors. As one Big 12 assistant coach said, “It’s tough for those guys. NIL will destroy the continuity of lows (majors) and mids, plus they can one-time transfer without sitting out.”
These are small things in the big picture, but wait for the jealousy factor: If a center’s making $1,000 from a car dealership, how long till the point guard making $0 stops passing the ball?
“Teams will lose a player here or there over a couple hundred dollars and jealousy of other players who are getting paid,” a Western Athletic Conference assistant coach said.
NIL brings good, and NIL brings bad. And NIL brings this: “You weren’t beating Alabama (football) before this,” an Ohio Valley coach said. “You can forget about beating Alabama now.”
This new era of college athletics is going to be fun, and by fun I mean nobody really knows for sure. What you hope it brings is college athletes realizing the value of enrolling in courses that matter long after these four years are over.
As one Big Ten assistant coach said Thursday, “Whoever’s teaching ‘Taxes 101’ here should be overrun by our guys when school starts.”