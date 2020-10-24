DENVER — One of these Sundays it’s going to happen for Garett Bolles.
In the very stadium Broncos fans groaned and moaned his name — “Holding, No. 72” — he’s going to hear it. He will hear it rain down from the 500s to the South Stands: “Gar-ett Bol-les! Gar-ett Bol-les!”
And his flags to riches story will be complete.
“I’m 100 percent all-Garett Bolles, man,” offensive line buddy Dalton Risner said the other day, and it tickled my antenna ears: Are we witnessing the great comeback of Garett Bolles?
Yep, sure are. And just as it took a village to transform Bolles from troublemaking teen to NFL first-rounder, it took a team to turn Bolles from penalty-magnet to franchise left tackle.
That’s what Bolles is about to be, you know — a franchise left tackle, right here in Colorado or somewhere else. The Broncos probably will have to choose between Bolles, whose rookie contract is up after this season, and safety Justin Simmons. One can earn the franchise tag, one can earn a long-term deal. Affording both will be tough, if not impossible.
It says here the long-term deal should go to Bolles. The tag should go, again, to Simmons. Left tackles are tougher to pin down, the whole left side of the Broncos offensive line would be in its 20s and set for years to come, and, well, I’m a sucker for a cool comeback story.
And the professional reclamation project of Bolles qualifies as one cool comeback story.
Garett Bolles is the MVP of the Broncos offense this season. Here, let me type that again, since I didn’t believe it the first time: Garett Bolles is the MVP of the Broncos offense this season. He’s played 333 out of 333 snaps on offense. In five games he’s been charged with two penalties — a holding call in Week 2 that stuck, another holding call in Week 3 that was offset. He has yet to allow a sack of Lock, Driskel or Brett Rypien — no small feat considering different QBs move in and out of the pocket in different ways.
“I certainly haven’t seen what everybody else saw prior to me getting here,” first-year coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday.
No need to recap for the new guy. The Bolles story was painful enough the first time around. Painful for quarterbacks like Trevor Siemian and Case Keenum, for coaches like Vance Joseph, for the man who drafted him 20th overall, John Elway. Painful for Bolles himself. Giant men who go 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, and stomach boos at home games have feelings too, you know.
“I pretty much have seen everything in the past few years, so there’s really not much you can throw at me that I haven’t seen,” said Bolles, who led the league in holding penalties in each of the previous three seasons.
His path to a second NFL contract is not so different than his path to the NFL. Took a while. Took a few painful turns. Hurt some others, hurt himself. But good people gave him a hand.
As a kid, that was the Freeman family who brought Garett into their home when his dad had enough of his troublemaking. Both sets of parents were there when Denver drafted Bolles.
Bolles did his Mormon mission in Colorado Springs. His professional mission came in Denver.
This time it was men like Risner, Fangio and offensive line coach Mike Munchak who stood at Bolles’ side through what must have been a brutal introduction to the merciless business of the NFL. It helped to get jaded veterans Ron Leary and Ja’Wuan James and their worn-thin patience out of the O-line room. It helped that Risner — the left guard to his left tackle — is a man of genuine optimism and Christian faith.
Risner has his back.
“There isn’t one guy on the team that I want to see succeed more than Garett Bolles,” he said.
Munchak has his back.
“Me and 'Munch' have a special relationship,” Bolles said.
Fangio has his back.
“I talk to him a lot,” Fangio said. "I just think the maturation process has taken effect."
Cool comeback story, right?
It’s not over yet. Oh, Bolles is no Ryan Clady or Gary Zimmerman. One former Broncos offensive lineman told me that Bolles still “has his hands outside” his assigned defender too often. Who knows? The promise shown by Bolles could come crashing down Sunday afternoon in the snow against the Chiefs, who piled up 12 sacks in two games last season against the Broncos.
But who doesn’t root for a comeback story like this one?
“Guys are allowed to change, guys are allowed to improve, guys are allowed to produce at a higher level than they did in the past,” Shurmur said.
Wait for it. One of these days, the chants are coming: "Gar-ett Bol-les! Gar-ett Bol-les!"
Holding (a bag of cash), No. 72.