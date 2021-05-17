Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead during the third period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, left, fights with St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver.
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save as Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and center Nazem Kadri (91) look for the rebound during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates against St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) battles St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) in front of the Blues goal during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) battles St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with teammates defenseman Devon Toews (7) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead during the third period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
DENVER — Not to be all dramatic after a Game 1, but goalie Philipp Grubauer is everything to this Avalanche run. Ev-er-y-thing. If “Gruby” doubles down on his stubborn regular season, good luck beating the Avs four times in a series.
Not to be all redundant after the Avs’ 4-1 win over the Blues late Monday night, but Nathan MacKinnon is better than everyone he'll play against, at least until the Stanley Cup final. He had two goals.
And not to reduce Gabe Landeskog’s sizable impact on Colorado hockey to a single postseason, but this is the Captain’s moment. This postseason is when his No. 92 sweater can join Peter Forsberg’s 21, Patrick Roy’s 33, Ray Bourque’s 77 (yep, still a weird one) in Ball Arena’s rafters. This postseason is Landy’s moment.
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stands for the national anthem before the start of the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) battles St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) for the puck during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) takes a shot on goal as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) battles St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) in front of the Blues goal during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) battle for the puck during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates between St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) and center Tyler Bozak (21) during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates his goal with right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) battles St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) for control of the puck during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) falls to the ice as he battles Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) for the puck behind the Blues goal during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) crash into the Blues bench during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) crashes into St. Louis Blues left wing Kyle Clifford (13) during the third period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Colorado Avalanche skate onto the ice for the start of the third period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Avalanche won 4-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) skates down the ice against St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates down the ice against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) battles St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) for the puck against the boards during the first period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) in action against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in action against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves (27) skates against St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates against St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) skates down the ice against St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save on a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the third period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) crashes into St. Louis Blues left wing Kyle Clifford (13) during the third period of game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
“He’s the captain for a reason,” Cale Makar said after the Avs finally solved Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with a late flurry.
Here was the moment when it was clear Landeskog was living rent-free in the Blues' helmets: with only 1:56 left in the third period of a late game that’s way past my bedtime, Binnington made yet another fantastic save ... and took a hard swipe at Landeskog’s right leg.
The Blues felt Landeskog from puck drop to final horn. They worried about him the whole time.
Landy finished the Blues — with a Gordie Howe hat trick: goal, assist, fight. Shoot, take your three stars of the game. If there’s the perfect stat line for a hockey player, that must be it.
The Avs took a 1-0 series lead because they matched their skill level with a healthy dose of toughness. Guess who that comes from? Here’s a hint: if you stare too long at his flowing locks, you feel like less of a man. That hair’s not fair. And when the Avs follow Landy’s lead, they’re not fair.
What’s coming in Game 2 Wednesday and for the rest of this series? Hmmm. How do I put this nicely? Unless Binnington stands on his head in every period, the Avs will make quick work of the Blues, who looked like frustrated old men telling the Avs to get off their lawn.
But the Avs showed they have the grit that’s been questioned for quite a while now. The toughness comes from Landeskog, who sent a message early in a fight that ended in Round One.
Right after the Blues’ Brayden Schenn took down Mikko Rantanen with a clean hit, Landeskog stepped in as the Avs' bouncer. By my count, Landy landed nine punches on Schenn, who tumbled to the ice. Message sent.
“It’s the way the game polices itself,” Landeskog said of fighting, one of his favorite things.
Conventional wisdom says an NFL quarterback plays the most important position in sports. I’m not so sure. Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl. So did Jeff Hostetler. But can you envision a marginal goalie surviving four rounds of the NHL playoffs to raise the Stanley Cup? I sure can’t.
Binnington sure can’t. Binnington did the hokey-pokey on the Avs and tried to steal Game 1. He stuck his left skate out ... blocked a gimme from Mikko Rantanen ... and shook it all about. He stuck his left glove out ... speared a shot from Valeri Nichushkin ... and shook it all about.
Binnington had 46 saves. He’s awesome, and the Blues will require it to avoid being embarrassed in a short series. At the final horn, Binnington skated toward Grubauer and appeared to challenge the Avalanche goalie.
“He (Binnington) can do whatever he wants,” Landeskog said.