DENVER — He, himself, is no hero.
That’s what Jake Schroeder would tell you.
I don’t know about that, but fine. Jake’s a lot bigger than me, so we’ll play by Jake’s rules.
Try this: Jake Schroeder connects heroes. He connects them to the rest of us. The most obvious of his methods is singing the national anthem at Colorado Avalanche games. I’ve gotten this question a few times from readers and friends, who are Avs diehards, and yes, Jake is still singing the national anthem despite the absence of fans at Ball Arena.
And it's as glorious and goose-bump-promising as ever. He’s performed the anthem at 974 Avs games. No. 1,000 likely arrives next season — maybe after a parade, who knows? — and calls for a party.
“It mostly means I’m just getting old,” Schroeder, who’s only 53, told me Wednesday. “Maybe they’ll put my name on a walker or something. I feel lucky to have done it this long. It’s an honor.”
Jake misses singing the anthem with Avs fans at games, by the way, dearly and deeply.
“You can still hear the sticks and the pucks and the guys on the ice. And I love hockey so much that I’m so excited before a game after all these years,” he says. “But it’s surreal. It really is.”
For those wondering, even the national anthem singer can’t stay for the game. It’s 20 minutes from home in Littleton, sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” 20 minutes home to watch the game.
“When they do let fans in I’ll be there, making signs and screaming again,” he says.
And singing the anthem at Avs games over 24 years is one way he connects us normal folks to heroes — like his father. Dad was Air Force, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the Vietnam War. Jake Schroeder III was Jake Schroeder IV’s hero, one of them anyway. His father hadn’t really cried in front of Jake and his sister until the Boulder family attended a CU football game back in the day, and Jake looked over to see tears running down dad’s face. Years later, their father in the midst of battling cancer, they asked him one night at the dinner table: Why is that?
“He was on an airstrip at the Kadena Air Force Base, and every day the C-130s would unload the bodies of the kids who had died that day, and they’d move them onto refrigerated planes to go home. And while that was going on, he said they would play the national anthem as protocol.”
His father was not a hockey fan, but Jake does have the memory of dad pulling him to a TV to witness the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Olympics. (“I remember him saying, ‘This is when things are going to turn around. This is the turning point.’”) Never met the man, Jake Schroeder III, but sure wish he could've seen his son bring nightly goose bumps to 17,000 people. Can you imagine?
“Seeing him in that moment (at Folsom Field) gave me a real glimpse into who my father was,” he says.
That’s one way Jake connects us to heroes, with a proud, powerful national anthem. Another way’s even more powerful. It’s right there in the slogan for his organization, the Overlord Project, so named for Operation Overlord, the codename for the Battle of Normandy in World War II:
“N’oublions Jamais Leur Histoire” in French, or “Never Forget Their Story.”
This is where Jake Schroeder helps connect the next generation with a generation of heroes, World War II veterans. What started in 2015 with Jake volunteering to take four underserved kids, four police officers and four vets to D-Day sites is one of the best Colorado things going. They connect generations. They connect with a critical and heroic time in history. They tour Normandy and Omaha Beach and connect with the French who embrace them as heroes.
“To the French, those guys are superheroes,” Jake says.
On one trip with the Overlord Project, after Jake sang the American and French anthems near Omaha Beach, an older French woman approached one of his World War II veterans. She touched his arm and whispered in French a message then translated by the vet's escort: “She was 9 years old when the GIs liberated her town. She walked 9 miles to see you today.”
Jake says: “These events, they’re important to the vets, but they’re even more important to the French: ‘This is what happened. This is the story of what happened here. Can't let people forget.’”
And this is the part where I’m obliged to address the latest anthem controversy in sports, the one where NBA owner Mark Cuban stopped playing the anthem prior to Dallas Mavericks games. (The NBA said Wednesday that all teams are still required to play the anthem, so we’ll see where that goes.) But I’m not trying to bring Jake Schroeder into a divisive topic about a symbol and song that used to unify, simply because I prefer his method of going about life.
That method is connecting people, and it's going really well. The Overlord Project has refocused its mission to taking more American kids to Normandy, to show them what is because of what was. They're aiming for Summer 2022, post-pandemic, funds willing and fingers crossed. Maybe they can recreate that moment at the cemetery above Omaha Beach, where Jake interviewed a Denver kid who raised money through bake sales and car washes and that sort of thing to afford the trip to Normandy. Jake asked the teenager: What would you say to these soldiers if they were with us today?
“The soldiers were maybe 3 years older than he was, and there were 3,000 of them,” Jake said. “He got real quiet and said: ‘I’d ask them if they were OK, because it must have been really scary.’”
One last time, to clarify: Yes, Jake Schroeder IV is still singing the anthem at Avalanche games.
Hope he never stops.