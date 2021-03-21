DENVER — How does a proud parent celebrate their son's first win in the NCAA Tournament?
Tee it up.
This is how March Madness is done, folks: Watch your CU Buffs kids beat Georgetown on Saturday, play 18 holes Sunday, get ready to beat Florida State on Monday for a Sweet 16 berth.
“We’re living the life!” Akai Clifford told me Sunday after Nique’s dad slipped in a round of golf at Morningstar Golf Club in Indianapolis with Steve O’Brien, the thrilled father of Luke.
And they are who I was thinking about Saturday as No. 5 CU unleashed a thunderstorm of 3-pointers to drill No. 12 Georgetown 96-73: A Buffs team for the ages finally can look into the stands and see their folks. No wonder McKinley Wright IV was pointing at his dad as the Buffs piled 16 3-pointers on the Hoyas. These families seriously missed each other.
“I would say the toughest part was probably that D’Shawn couldn’t come home all season,” says Michael Schwartz, the senior’s dad.
(Don't tell D'Shawn, who hasn't seen it yet, but his parents blew up a sweet photo of his game-winning shot vs. Dayton. It covers a whole wall.)
Just a 90-minute drive, but players couldn’t risk COVID-19 exposure. Positive tests meant no ball. Shoot, look at the sad story of the Virginia Commonwealth squad. VCU got sent home just a few hours before playing a NCAA Tournament game because of too many positive tests.
Gosh that would hurt.
Now the parents are living the life. Turns out, they are as tight as the Buffs who are looking to make program history with CU’s first trip to the Sweet 16 in over 50 years. Indianapolis has a rental car situation, and the Cliffords, O’Briens and Schwartzes are sharing one of the few available rental cars as a carpool. How’s that for Colorado camaraderie? They eat together, maybe/possibly have a beer together, then comes the best part: the parents get to go to the game! Boulder County public health made it so the first time family members could attend a game at CU Events Center was Feb. 6 against Arizona. Best scene I saw all season was a mom getting emotional at the buzzer of a big Buffs win over the 'Cats. No, I won’t blow her cover.
“There are a lot of people who are following this team from all over the world,” said CU coach Tad Boyle, who received congratulatory texts from former Buffs like Josh Scott who are playing professionally overseas. “They’re playing for more than fans and the alumni.”
The parents weren’t griping (much), but I will: You’re telling me there was no way to safely fit 50 family members in a CU Events Center with 11,000 seats? That’s not sensible. That’s silly.
Florida State’s not silly. When the Seminoles play well, they play angry. This is not an overwhelming Seminoles squad — they’ve had a few of those recently — but it’s a solid Seminoles squad. Six-foot-9 wing Scottie Barnes will be a top-10 NBA draft pick, and Florida State is one of the best 3-pointing teams left in the tournament. This is the caliber of matchup you’d normally see in a Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. Instead, it arrives in Round 2. But if the Buffs can turn over the 'Noles and score some easy stuff, make mine the Buffaloes to move on.
“To have a team like we have this year that I think is built for tournament play ... is exciting for me,” Boyle said Sunday.
“We don’t know when the next time it will come around. Hopefully more often. But hopefully we can knock the door down tomorrow,” he added.
The family chapter of the COVID-19 college basketball story is underrated. As March Madness storylines go, it has been a 14 seed when it should be a 2 or 3 seed. It’s been well-documented how the CU Buffs have seven seniors on the roster, an unusually high and exceedingly helpful number. But that also means the Buffs have families of seven seniors, and those families couldn’t watch their seniors for most of the season. No matter how you shake it that’s a tough deal, especially for the parents.
“They asked us at the beginning of the season if we could get photos so they can make cutouts,” Akai Clifford said. “I just assumed we would be cutout fans all year.”
Tell you what, I’d rather hang out with Akai and Angel Clifford than those South Park cutouts at Mile High. They’re a blast. Now they’re having a blast at games two time zones away that are allowing 25 percent capacity of the building.
"When you think about it," CU associate head coach Mike Rohn told me, "(Saturday) was the most fans we've played in front of all year."
Imagine this moment from Saturday’s win, taking into account the whole couldn’t-attend-their-kid’s-game factor: Columbine grad Luke O’Brien and Vanguard grad Nique Clifford check into an NCAA Tournament game — a game in which they never imagined they would actually check in to — because Sand Creek grad D’Shawn Schwartz had helped CU to a 22-point cushion. And D'Shawn scored his 1,000th career point! And Luke scored! And Nique scored!
Here was their parents' reaction, courtesy Nique’s dad: “Steve and I just looked at each other and laughed. We’re high-fiving everybody. Such a happy moment. I’ll never forget that.”
Powerful stuff.
Hey, maybe that’s Tad Boyle’s speech vs. Florida State. Survive and advance for your families. The Sweet 16’s there in Indy, too, and now they have the rental car situation all figured out.