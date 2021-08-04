ENGLEWOOD — To close out Wednesday's practice — and the first week of Broncos training camp — quarterback hopefuls Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock were assigned to lead 2-minute drills.
True to Vic Fangio’s declaration there’s been “no separation” in the "50-50" starting quarterback competition, the drives ended the exact same unfortunate way: interception ... interception. Oof. Oof.
Broncos training camp observations: Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater throw interceptions in 2-minute drill
Off to the side of the end zone, Hall of Fame guest Peyton Manning took in the, um, show.
“The one thing that I tell quarterbacks: When you do have a limited amount of reps, don’t feel like you have to do something really special in those limited reps,” Manning said afterward on “Stokley and Zach” on 104.3 The Fan. “I think that’s a mistake that a lot of young quarterbacks make: Hey, I’m only getting a few reps in this red-zone team period. I’ve got to throw all touchdowns.”
Gosh, isn't he the nicest guy? Diplomatic to the end. This will be less filtered and more to the point: at the current rate of Broncos training camp, the next owner should consider a name change as well: the Yawncos. This training camp has been one sleepy operation.
"We obviously need a lot of work, and we'll continue to get a lot of work," Fangio said.
Where’s the juice? Where’s the scoring? After two days in pads, where are the shoving matches and fights? Shoot, Denver’s Week 1 opponent hosted a sideline-clearing brawl at training camp. New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan called it “a competitive practice.”
The Broncos hosted another comfortable practice. Look, I'm not at UCHealth Training Center to sit ringside at the octagon, or even to be entertained. I’m there looking for signs of progress from a Broncos offense that’s failed to average more than 21 points per game every season since that Manning guy retired.
And it’s not there. It’s just not. The Broncos had five penalties for false starts Wednesday. In one practice last week they scored one touchdown — total. Do you know what the Kansas City Chiefs call one touchdown? The first series. I know, I know. It’s only the first week of August.
And maybe the NFL’s third-richest defense is just that good.
“Vic’s got them rolling and they’re tough to play against,” Lock said.
“The things you see out here are way more crazy than what you see on Sundays,” he added.
But there’s a football PTSD that develops after five seasons of naps. When the quarterbacks battling for the starting job both end a practice with twin interceptions, it triggers flashbacks.
“We did a drill (Tuesday) where we were actually trying to throw incompletions to stop the clock,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said.
The Broncos were really good at that drill.
“So you might say, ‘Holy smokes! That was a crappy throw,’” Shurmur said.
That one, too.
“No, that’s what we were designed to do,” Shurmur clarified. “Sadly for you guys (media), you don’t have the scripts and you don’t have the intentions of our drills.”
OK, the good news: Hall of Fame weekend begins Saturday with special sections in The Gazettes dedicated to Manning, Steve Atwater and John Lynch. Pick one up, or three.
Atwater gives his Hall of Fame speech Saturday, followed by Manning and Lynch on Sunday. Peyton said his induction speech runs 7 minutes, 50 seconds — 10 seconds under the time limit.
“Nobody’s ever followed it in previous years. There’s a couple guys that are still giving their speeches from three years ago,” Manning joked.
Sadly for you guys (Broncos Country), this training camp looks too much like the past five: a defense that should be pretty good, saddled by an offense that putt-putt-putters along on the struggle bus. You know, the Yawncos.