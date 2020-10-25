DENVER — The Mile High Meltdown began with another crummy day from Drew Lock and ended with a heated confrontation between Vic Fangio and Shelby Harris.
Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was your Broncos Sunday?
“When you’re family,” veteran safety Justin Simmons tried to explain, “you fight.”
What went wrong for the Broncos in a 43-16 blowout loss to the Chiefs in the snow and historic cold at Empower Field at Mile High? Well, how much time do you have? The Broncos are still a speed bump to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Express. They’ve lost 10 straight to Kansas City, none worse than the beatdown that stung like a thin 2-iron in frigid temperatures.
Now the Broncos are going after each other. From my 300-level seat in the press box, I could see Harris have words with Joe Jones (on special teams) and Drew Lock and Melvin Gordon (on offense). But the gasoline hit the match with 3 minutes left and the result in K.C.’s back pocket.
After a third-down stop, Harris lit into a game official. The ref had quite enough and tossed a penalty flag into the air. When Harris got to the sideline the first man to meet him was Fangio, who had an arm knocked down by Harris, who immediately turned to apologize to the coach.
Fangio wasn't having it. Harris lunged in Fangio's direction while teammates pulled him back. Moments later, Harris used his helmet like a Jon Gray fastball, launching his lid into the bench.
“I was just very disappointed that we would get an unsportsmanlike penalty there at that point in the game when the game’s out of hand,” Fangio said of the clash. “I just don’t want us to be a team that gets those types of things late in games, or at any time, but especially in a game that had turned out like that one was.”
Harris had every right to be frustrated. His defense limited Mahomes to 200 passing yards and a single touchdown pass. But the veteran defensive lineman was way out of line in lunging toward the head coach and requiring multiple teammates to calm his anger on the sideline.
Me thinks it’s anger that has been simmering up ever since the Broncos opted to give Mike Purcell a $14 million contract extension that Harris believes should have come his way.
“Sometimes emotions get the best of everybody,” Simmons said.
The trade deadline is Nov. 3, and the Broncos should consider trading Harris. A losing team with a disgruntled veteran can become one seriously toxic work environment. It's a bummer, too, because this is a group that genuinely enjoys each other. Most of the time.
But that’s short-term drama. What’s going on with Drew Lock is of far greater concern to the team’s future. Lock followed up a 34.9 quarterback rating against the Patriots with another afternoon to forget: 24 of 40 for 254 yards and two interceptions. He missed wide-open targets. His body language stunk. Maybe it’s the cold that gets to Lock, who also struggled last year in a snow game in Kansas City. But it would help Lock’s cause if he’d stop giving himself nicknames and building up his own hype. The opponent notices, you know.
There’s no doubt Lock makes a professional hype man. The jury’s still out if he’s going to make a franchise quarterback. Lock had made the unusual decision to nickname himself “Darth Vader” against his hometown Chiefs. If so, his light saber broke. Twice Sunday, tight end Noah Fant left the field shaking his head — once when Lock ignored the wide-open Fant in favor of yet another deep ball, once when a pass sailed 5 yards over Fant's head and into the Chiefs sideline.
“I can play a whole lot better, and I’m going to,” Lock said.
And the quarterback’s reaction to Shelby Harris giving him an earful?
“They have a right to tell us straight to your face, ‘You’ve got to pick your (expletive) up,’” Lock said.
Sunday marked the coldest Broncos game that wasn’t played in November, December or January — 14 degrees at kickoff with snow flurries on and off throughout the contest. The South Park cardboard cutouts represented Broncos Country well and stayed till the end.
“We need a gut-check,” Garett Bolles said.
Kansas City has outscored Denver 96-25 in their last three games. None were competitive.
“I think we’re neck-and-neck (with the Chiefs),” Bolles said. “That’s just me, personally.”
Two hours after game's end, a fresh sheet of snow blanketed the Mile High playing field. It would've made for an epic snowball fight. Question is, would the Broncos have taken aim at the Chiefs ... or each other?