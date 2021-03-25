DENVER — The long game is over.
The Nuggets are going for it — not a couple three years from now, not when the young fellas eventually are all grown up.
Now.
When you have the MVP of the NBA, you give him all the help you can get. By trading for power forward Aaron Gordon at Thursday’s deadline, Tim Connelly and the Nuggets front office signaled they are ready to seize the Nikola Jokic era. They sent to the Orlando Magic a piece from their past (Gary Harris), a piece of their future (R.J. Hampton) and a first-round pick in exchange for Gordon, a 6-foot-8 jumping jack. He's 25, averages 14 points and seven rebounds and has been somewhat injury prone.
They made the kind of deadline move that teams with the MVP should make. If this was in Los Angeles, no one blinks. If this was in Boston, it’s the usual, ho-hum.
But it happened here, a place that's never won a NBA title, for a franchise that has been building ... and building ... and building ... for the right moment to fortify the cast surrounding Jokic. This was the moment, and they seized it.
The Lakers aren't yet the juggernaut that was advertised. They're only two games clear of the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers are vulnerable, shown in a playoff loss to the Nuggets last year. Denver's not scared of the steady Jazz or the surprising Suns.
The Nuggets also traded for old friend Javale McGee, meaning they filled the spots vacated by Jerami Grant (Gordon) and Mason Plumlee (McGee). They got bigger and increased their vertical leap. They added a defender in Gordon who can guard the Western Conference wings that present an obstacle to the NBA Finals — James, Leonard, Paul George, all those freaky athletes — and the switching, troublesome guards in Utah (Donovan Mitchell) and Phoenix (Chris Paul). They added a wild man in McGee that’s unafraid to smack the poor sap who smacks Joker. The Nuggets are going for it.
In the parlance of March Madness, the Nuggets are evolving from Oral Roberts into Baylor. They’re no longer a cute story that eventually fades away. They’re trying to cut down the nets.
Are they good enough now to beat the Gonzagas of Los Angeles — the Clippers and Lakers? Standby. But on Thursday morning no rational person could glance over the rosters in Denver and Los Angeles and suggest the Nuggets had a realistic shot to win the West.
By noon, when the deals were done, Denver could say, “Why not us?” with a straight face.
Gordon is only 25, somehow. I had to look that up, because the last time the Magic were on ESPN or TNT, his Arizona Wildcats were still good. If he's cool with being a fourth option, Gordon will be a better fit here than Grant because he rebounds. (Nice thing about playing with Jokic, the fourth option can turn that opportunity into first-option money.) If Gordon embraces the role of fearless defensive stopper, the brilliance of Jokic will make him rich. Joker is the Big ATM. He makes everybody rich.
Four years ago, with the Nuggets starting their build, I asked Connelly how he plans to combat the NBA’s super-team era. Do you wait until a certain window opens to push in your chips?
“It’s completely subjective,” Connelly said. “You say, 'There’s a sweet spot this year, potentially this team is on a downward slide, (or) this team has some decisions to make financially.'”
Then you make a move.
The Nuggets just made their move. The front office boldly announced it’s ready to go for it.
Are the players outside Jokic ready as well?
The trade of Gary Harris was met with sad-face emojis on social media from best buds Jamal Murray and Monte Morris. The trio of early 20-somethings was as close to brothers as pros can be, and RJ Hampton was baby bro who tagged along with a smile on his face. But it was time for the Nuggets to move Harris. Injuries and a forsaken jump shot had taken a toll on his inner drive. Emotions aside, losing Hampton hurts more than losing Harris, because of what Hampton could become — down the road.
The Nuggets are down the road. Their business decision to grab Gordon was about now. The remaining Nuggets should be thrilled at the opportunity that has been afforded them. This is now a more complete team than the one that advanced to the Western Conference Finals.
The Nuggets managed to get better, especially on the defensive side, without getting older. Jokic, Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are all on the underside of 27 years old.
I question if Gordon is a long-term answer at power forward. He gets hurt a lot. He also dunks a lot, rebounds a lot, defends a lot and, playing next to a magician like Jokic, that’s a lot.
But that’s not the biggest story here. The biggest story here is the Nuggets departing from a risk-averse tradition that dates back decades. They believe they have the best player in the NBA in 2021, and they moved and shook to seize that rare moment. Not in a year or two.
Now.