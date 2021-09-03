BOULDER — There’s no Colorado football party like a McCaffrey football party.
Oh, Saturday night at Folsom Field was all CU Buffs after a crummy start. The big-budget big brothers raced away with a 35-7 season-opening win over Northern Colorado. Ho, hum.
But there was something special, something cool, about the scene that unfolded on the UNC sideline whenever the Bears were on defense: Ed, Max and Dylan McCaffrey huddled in a half-moon chatting about the previous possession and the next one. Just a dad and two sons talking ball, as if 44,000 neighbors had showed up for a family game of two-hand touch in the backyard.
How cool is that? You guys think The Gazette will let me expense UNC Bears season tickets?
Because we’re not exactly Florida-, Texas- or Ohio-levels of college football around these hills. (Hey, nowhere is perfect, except for Ouray.) The best program is Air Force, the biggest budget is CU, but without a doubt Colorado’s most interesting college football story is in Greeley of all places.
The McCaffrey show is even more interesting in person, even during a defeat.
Well, other than Raphie IV. What a delight. While CU politely declined my request to take home the 15-month-old bison and give her ear scratchies for life, she made her debut run. The ecstatic students section chanted “Ralphie! Ralphie!” like a queen returned to rule her kingdom.
And no sport missed its fans like college football missed its students. CU’s arrived early, stayed late, and partied like they had been banned from Folsom Field for two years. Welcome back.
“Love our students. Wow. They came to play tonight!” CU AD Rick George tweeted.
I know, it’s easy to check the box score and wonder what all the fuss is about when it comes to Dylan McCaffrey, the top college quarterback in the state. What’s the big deal about 24 of 42 for 236 passing yards and a touchdown?
Just wait. In Dylan’s first game in over 600 days after leaving the Big Ten, the ability and growth since his days at Valor was plain to see. And when’s the last time UNC was a draw with an NFL prospect at QB? (Chill, Kyle Sloter fans.) Credit UNC AD Darren Dunn for taking a chance on Ed McCaffrey, whose coaching resume consisted of a few years of high school ball. Even if his Bears are bad, and they won’t be, at least they’ll be interesting and written about.
“Two years we hadn’t played. And we stood toe-to-toe with (the Buffs) for a long time,” Ed McCaffrey said on the Bears radio network.
UNC didn’t have the girth to keep up with CU. The Buffs piled up 282 rushing yards. But there’s no denying the arm and poise of Dylan McCaffrey. Dude can sling it and sure looks the part — 6-foot-5, 220 pounds throwing easy cheese. Best wishes to the FCS defenders assigned to stop a young man who earned his stripes in quarterback battles at Michigan.
And it’s pretty darn cool his brother, Max, is the offensive coordinator, while Dad’s the coach.
The Buffs pulled away, because the Buffs have Jarek Broussard. There aren’t five college running backs better than Broussard, who would fit in with the Broncos right now. He had 94 yards, flashing fits of speed you won’t find many places in the Pac-12, much less the Big Sky.
CU had no tape on Ed and Max McCaffrey’s system. Had no idea what they’d run. How could they? Last time Ed McCaffrey coached a game it was 2019 and the Class 5A state semifinals.
Shoot, the Buffs will have an easier time preparing for Texas A&M next Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. At least there’s film on A&M. But the Buffs need more of a passing game — any passing game at all — to compete with the A&Ms. Brenden Rice, zero receptions?
Throw a Buffs jersey on Dylan McCaffrey, and you have a contender in the Pac-12 South.
But Week 1 in Boulder was a win for college football in Colorado. Felt like normal times again. Who knew you could miss college students dancing in banana costumes this much? Plus, CU showed it has a running game that will travel, and UNC is going to be a real story with the McCaffrey fam in charge.
“I just got done telling the team: I see a bright light in our future," Ed McCaffrey said.
College athletics are a transfer game now, and if the Bears can attract top players looking to play for an NFL guy on their second stop, who knows what they can build in Greeley? For now it’s the Dylan McCaffrey show, and it’s worth a watch.