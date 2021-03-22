DENVER — Crying is a part of the NCAA Tournament, just as much as confetti and Oral Roberts and Sister Jean. McKinley Wright IV cried Monday when his CU Buffs career ended.
So did the coach.
“The player’s supposed to be crying, not the coach,” Tad Boyle said, choking up once again.
Back here, back home, there were tears for life-and-death reasons. Hours before No. 4 Florida State closed No. 5 CU’s season with a 71-53 win in the Round of 32, at least 10 people were killed when a gunman shot up a King Soopers in Boulder. The grocery store’s 5, maybe 10 minutes from the CU Events Center where the Buffs play their home games. It’s a popular spot to score tailgating essentials for football games at Folsom Field, close enough to campus much of the student body shops there. It’s where Wright does his own shopping.
“It’s a common grocery store, a lot of people go to it,” the Buffs' beloved senior said.
Now it’s a marker of tragedy, heartache, pain.
The Buffs were aware of the shooting. Every player received a campus alert on their phone.
“It puts basketball in its proper place. Win or lose tonight, I felt an emptiness in my stomach,” Boyle said. “(It’s) another senseless act of violence that we’ve experienced as a country many, many times. It puts this game in perspective. It puts losing in perspective.”
I don’t know a man who loves Boulder more than Tad loves Boulder. Few weeks ago, after the Arizona game, he stood at his car, looked up at the Flatirons and smiled, “Not bad, huh.”
“Boulder’s as safe a place as I’ve ever felt or lived in my life,” he said. “We've got to figure out a way to stop this stuff. I don’t know what the answer is. But we’ve got to figure out a way.”
It’s tragic what happened in Boulder on Monday. It’s also tragic that 95 people were murdered last year in Denver, most in shootings. It’s also tragic that Wright, a Minneapolis guy, rarely traveled back to his hometown over the past four years because of the violence in his neighborhood. He'd stay in Boulder instead.
“For me, where I come from, that happens a lot,” Wright said after the game. “I see it often.”
All these tragic things deserve real attention and real solutions. A tragedy like this can’t only turn heads when it happens in Boulder, one of the wealthiest counties in America. When I tuned into 850 KOA to listen to Mark Johnson’s call of the Tournament game, “Boulder is on high alert” came over the air — right as CU tipped off. The CU campus canceled classes at about 5:30 p.m. One of the dead is said to be a law enforcement officer. God bless their families and everyone who's been affected.
Boyle did not address the shooting with the team prior to tipoff. They spoke in the locker room after the game, and the season, had ended. Buffs parents who were at the game in Indianapolis were searching on their phones and asking for details during the game as well.
“Right now my heart goes out to the Boulder community and more than just our basketball team,” Boyle said.
As for the game, Florida State looked like a team that had been on this stage before, with a Sweet 16 spot on the line, while the CU Buffs looked like a team tip-toeing into new territory.
Both looks check out. Florida State advanced to its fourth Sweet 16 under Leonard Hamilton with long, strong arms disrupting CU passing lanes and confident shot-making when they needed it. The Buffs, in search of their first trip to the second weekend in a half century, came unraveled under the Tournament pressure.
“We didn’t get to the Sweet 16 this year, but we’re going to get there, and hopefully beyond,” Boyle said.
But Monday afternoon could have been much, much worse. Back home in Boulder, it was.
“People lost their lives today,” Wright said. “That sucks.”