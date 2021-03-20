DENVER — Booting Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas from the NCAA Tournament sure was fun for the CU Buffs. But it’s not what this basketball program is doing best.
What the Buffs do best is seize an opportunity.
Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Buffs delivered a 96-73 beatdown of the Hoyas and a helping of crow to “experts” who look at the script on the jersey and not the game on the court. Now the next opportunity is one that hasn’t come along in a long, long time.
If No. 5 CU beats No. 4 Florida State — and they absolutely can — the Buffs would find the Sweet 16 for the first time in over 50 years. Fifty. 5-0.
Monday is the opportunity of a lifetime.
“Nobody has us winning. Anything we do from now on, nobody expected it,” fantastic freshman Jabari Walker said after scoring 24 points in a 5-12 matchup that looked more like a 1-16 game.
I like the Buffs on Monday. If they make 16 3-pointers again, I love the Buffs on Monday.
Because seizing opportunities is what they do. Look at McKinley Wright IV, who had 13 assists, an NCAA record for the Buffs. "Kin" was headed to Dayton, remember, before a coaching change opened a new opportunity at CU. He embraced the change and developed into a Buffs all-timer.
“Guard play means a lot this time of year in this tournament,” coach Tad Boyle said.
Look at D’Shawn Schwartz, who once considered transferring out of CU. Instead, the Sand Creek grad will realize the opportunity provided by a degree from the Leeds School of Business with a graduation party in May.
“When I looked at the opportunity we had here, I wanted to be a part of it,” Schwartz told me.
Schwartz is one of three Colorado guys who scored for CU in a NCAA Tournament win. How about that? By sticking to his first opportunity, Schwartz surpassed 1,000 points at CU as well.
“Awesome,” associate head coach Mike Rohn said. “If we don’t get here, he doesn’t get that.”
Look at the seven seniors, who were rock solid in a season with real challenges. Ask around, and coaches everywhere lament “losing” their seniors due to daily COVID-19 testing and restrictions that can weigh heavily on college students. Instead, CU’s old guys erupted on the bench Saturday when freshmen Luke O’Brien (Columbine) and Nique Clifford (Vanguard) scored the first of many tournament points.
“Those guys are going to be so good when we’re gone,” Schwartz said.
Then there’s the coaching staff, and here’s hoping a tournament run will lead to associate head coach Mike Rohn earning an opportunity to run his own program. ADs should really take a look at Rohn. While Boyle receives and deserves credit for this golden era of Buffs basketball, Rohn has been there every step of the way, from recruiting coordinator to long hours in the gym helping Schwartz refine his jumper.
It was Rohn who prepared and presented the scouting report on Georgetown. Good scout.
“The crowd today of Buffs fans was truly unbelievable,” Rohn said from Indianapolis.
Now here comes an opportunity for the Buffs program as a whole. Nothing raises your profile like the extra week of adulation and media coverage that comes with a Sweet 16 game.
Let's be real. There’s a reason CU was the most popular upset pick among the 5-12 games, according to ESPN’s Tournament Challenge. There’s a reason Shaq, Chuck, Kenny the Jet and Candace Parker picked Georgetown. Georgetown packed decades of hoops history to Indianapolis, even if it's been a while. CU brought a half-century without a Sweet 16 appearance. Now comes an opportunity to alter the narrative for the better.
“It was crazy coming into this game we were the underdog, even being the 5 seed,” Walker said.
The Buffs are playing the disrespect card, but they are not eligible for one. Not yet. Saturday marked their third NCAA win in 52 years. Respect is earned, not granted by a selection committee. East Coast respect comes by beating Florida State, a good 4 seed, not a great one.
Saturday was Colorado’s best basketball win since Chauncey Billups and Fred Edmonds did a number on Bob Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament.
Just as Ewing would have been a bad matchup for Tad Boyle during their playing days at Georgetown and Kansas, Boyle was a lopsided matchup for Ewing on the sideline. Georgetown’s big bodies won the layup line test, then CU ran layup lines. Right about when CU extended its lead to 50-25, Pac-12 believers could point to the scoreboard: the league was 4-0 in this tournament with Oregon yet to play.
Oregon State won a tournament game for the first time since 1982. UCLA ousted Michigan State. CU held a clinic on fundamentals using the Hoyas as orange cones. They took charges and set solid screens. They passed to the open teammate with 27 assists on 34 buckets. They played Boyle Ball to near perfection.
“Let’s go have some fun” was Boyle’s pregame message.
Few sports things are more fun than winning a game in the Tournament. Winning two is one.