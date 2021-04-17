DENVER — Her name's Marsha, and I’m not here to put Marsha on the spot. I’m here to give Colorado sports fans a voice, and Marsha’s voice sounds like a lot of others.
She lives here in Colorado like you probably live here in Colorado. Longtime Broncos season-ticket holder. Comcast subscriber. Can’t get the Avalanche and Nuggets games. Can’t see Nate MacKinnon and Nikola Jokic work their magic.
So Marsha found a streaming work-around to watch her beloved Avs, and you know what? Can't blame her one bit. Beyond frustrated, Marsha emailed with a fair question: Is it time to boycott Kroenke Sports & Entertainment?
"We all know that he certainly does not need the money," Marsha wrote.
Colorado sports love used to be unconditional.
Is it wavering? Maybe it’s the volatile times we’re living in, but I hear daily the frustration among the Colorado faithful, for different reasons with different teams. Do the teams?
The standoff between KSE-owned Altitude TV and Comcast/DISH remains ongoing, infuriating, self-defeating. The Avs are Stanley Cup or bust. The Nuggets have a delightful first MVP. And loyal fans like Marsha can’t watch.
Forget welcoming a new wave of Avs and Nuggets fans at a prime time to welcome a new wave of Avs and Nuggets fans. The TV feud has them ticking off a bunch of fans they had.
Neglecting or taking for granted fans right now is a bad idea, whether the frustration stems from ownership (Avs/Nuggets), a front office (Rockies) or the players themselves (Broncos).
Take the Rockies. No, really, take them. Bud Black’s lineup card was set up to fail. Friday’s game against the Mets got snowed out, and a snow out felt like a win. The Rox entered Saturday’s doubleheader on pace for 37 wins — total. The 1993 Rockies also had an April snow-out against the Mets, but even the first-year expansion Rockies won 67 games. The second-year Rockies in '94 won 53 games, a franchise-worst, and right now 53 wins would be an upset. And they haven’t traded Trevor Story yet. That’s coming, or it should be coming. They haven’t traded Jon Gray yet. That should be coming, too, or it's fair to wonder if there is a plan.
Losing is one thing, but the Rockies' front office is losing without the courtesy of a clear plan to stop the losing, the worst thing.
Take the Avalanche and Nuggets. But don’t actually take them. They’re a blast. Both teams are as much fun as you can have without a fly rod, but it wasn’t until April you could attend games (not their fault), and it won’t be until who-knows-when you’ll be able to watch games (their owner and Big Cable’s fault). If you’re a Comcast or DISH subscriber the options are following Marsha's lead, or to switch cable providers. The latter's a big ask for fans tired of asks. The teams combined for one playoff series win from 2013-17, and now that both are really good you can’t watch 'em. Winning is one thing, but it's a frustrating thing when fans can't see it.
Take the Broncos. Just don’t take them to work, because they don’t want to go to work. The players announced through the NFL players union they will opt-out of some offseason work — not long after 375,000 Coloradans lost their work altogether. The players cited COVID-19 concerns, a shameful example of using a terrible illness as a bargaining chip, even when the Broncos franchise will host a vaccination event that invites all the players and their families.
Going 5-11 is one thing. Blaming 5-11 on the absence of offseason workouts in 2020, then refusing offseason workouts in 2021, is another.
Colorado fandom is not a given. We have other options for entertainment and less patience for millionaire nonsense than a year ago. Denver’s teams in different ways are out of touch, out of sight, out of contention. And who gets shafted? Lifers like Marsha, who eventually may tune out.