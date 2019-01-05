DENVER • Live, from Pepsi Center, it’s Saturday afternoon!
“Go Nuggets, man,” “Saturday Night Live” big-timer Pete Davidson said while cruising The Can.
It’s true. Your li’l ol’ Denver Nuggets have hit Hollywood ... and the Big Apple. The Nuggets are coast-to-coast like Nikola Jokic in back-to-back games. Back when Jared Goff and the glitzy Los Angeles Rams sat courtside to soak in the Western Conference’s top team, the Nuggets secured the West Coast vote. Now that SNL stars are rolling through to show some matinee love, have the Nuggets officially hit the big time?
“(Nuggets PR) told me it was our 13th sellout of the season,” Jokic said after casually dropping 39 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 123-110 win against the Hornets. “I remember when I first came here it was half (that). Now it’s a full arena. That means we’re doing something big for us, for the city.”
Everybody knows what we’re watching here, right? We’re all on the same page that Jokic is a superstar in the making and his Nuggets are the next big thing in the NBA? This is how the Bay Area must have felt when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson began to shoot the franchise into a stratosphere the Warriors hadn’t been in a long, long time. If the Nuggets can keep the egos in check, this can be a lot of fun for a lot of years.
Wish I had a buck for each time someone’s asked if another team can supplant the Broncos as the show in Colorado. We could all retire in Salida together. If there is one — and that’s still a big if — it must be young enough, talented enough and together long enough to bond with the loyal sports fanatics of this state. It’s a bond only a couple of parades can build.
Hmmm. Let’s talk about the second-youngest team in the NBA for a minute. The one that leads the West at 26-11, a franchise record, while missing three starters for a solid chunk of time. The one that gave 19,861 giddy fans a sneak peek at what the Nuggets are going to look like once they’re finally healthy. And they loved what they saw: 35 points and a jolt of stability from Gary Harris and Paul Millsap.
“Headband Paul and G-Money,” Jokic said. “They are back.”
In turning a two-point game into a laugher, the Nuggets dished around more than 30 assists for the 12th time this season. They’ve made Pepsi Center their house with 10 straight home wins.
“Love the fact we have the best home record in the NBA,” coach Michael Malone said.
“And we still got Will (Barton) to come back,” Torrey Craig said.
The only fear with the Nuggets is the unknown. With 11 players under the age of 25, most of them have experienced the grind of the postseason only on cable. What happens when the West tightens its grip and it’s LeBron James one week and Russell Westbrook the next?
Who knows? But we’ve seen enough through a dazzling, gritty first half of the season to know the Nuggets already got the hard part down. They have the talent. President of operations Tim Connelly and Co. have assembled a roster that can lose three starters and go 16-4 over a brutal 20-game stretch. It’s a rare night when the other team has better players. Four nights, in fact, against Golden State.
“I love our team,” Connelly told The Gazette on Saturday. “As players and as people.”
Now comes the really hard part. When the roster is full go, the bit players return to bit roles, and Will Barton and Isaiah Thomas are introduced to the rotation, is everyone going to be cool with it?
Only one thing sinks an NBA season quicker than a cold shooting hand. Pride.
The “M-V-P” chants that carried Jokic off the court made the hair on the back of my neck stand at attention. Over the past five games the Joker is averaging nearly a triple-double of 25.6 points, 11.2 boards and 9 assists — and a quadruple-double if you count the number of “How did he just do thats?”
“Tonight he could’ve had 50 points,” Malone said.
On his 28th birthday, SuperMascot Rocky swished his half-court shot. One month shy of his 24th birthday, Jokic left the court in a mob of high-fives and screams, like our newest rock star.
Davidson, the SNL guy, applauded while sitting next to someone called Machine Gun Kelly.
And you know the Nuggets are entering a new era when Jokic slams home his fourth and fifth dunks of the season in consecutive games. Part of the team’s film study Saturday was replaying Jokic’s dunk from the last game.
“Right when it came on he was the most excited guy in the room,” Malone said. “He was like a 2-year-old getting ready to watch himself dribble up the court and jump over the Sunday paper.”
Jokic later compared his dunk with Craig’s, who kindly allowed the big fella to have his moment.
“Mine was much better,” Jokic said. “Mine was poetry in motion.”
If sarcastic ribbing remains the biggest rift between teammates, the next championship team in Colorado becomes clear. It’s going to be the Nuggets. The stars are coming out.
