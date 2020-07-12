DENVER — Fire up the fountains!
Nolan Arenado went yard again. That’s twice now the Rockies star slugger knocked one out of the park — and we’re not talking about the twin home runs he smoked during an intrasquad game at Coors Field. Those were cool, too. One came off Tim Collins, the other off Jesus Tinoco. Moonshots.
Somebody’s been taking his quarantine seriously.
“When I first got out here I was ready to go into games right away. I’m really excited about the way I’m feeling,” Arenado said as the Rockies worked toward a Summer Opening Day that is scheduled to arrive in less than two weeks, on July 24.
Good stuff. But we’re not talking about Arenado’s ridiculous baseball skills. We already knew about those. We’re talking about the way he’s embraced his job under unusual circumstances and attacked an unusual season like his $260 million contract depends on it. Arenado’s all about a season with 60 games, even one that has Rockies staffers placing baseballs under an infrared light to minimize coronavirus possibilities. It's weird enough that bench coach Mike Redmond, a Gonzaga great, took over home-plate umpiring duties by calling balls and strikes during instrasquad games.
"I don't think I've missed one the last few days," Redmond deadpanned.
But there will be no complaining or longing for the good ol' days with No. 28 in the building.
Only solutions.
“Every day I’ve grown more confident that it’s going to happen,” Arenado said. “Obviously, everyone has that little doubt. But I feel very confident. As long as we continue to keep getting better with the testing and get it within 24 hours or quicker, I think there’s no way we can’t play baseball this year.”
With teammate Ian Desmond opting out of the season and close friend Charlie Blackmon so far unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19, does Arenado still believe the show will go on?
“You can’t live in fear. You have to get after it,” Arenado said. “You can’t be thinking about other things in baseball. These players and these pitchers are too good to be focused on other things.”
Arenado is all-in. And you can tell a lot about a man who wants to win more than he wants to whine. Very little about this baseball season — or life in general, if we’re being real — has been easy. Social media replaced real-life interactions as the reality of choice. Fear or freedom are the currency by which we operate. Forget your mask, and you might as well forget your wallet.
But instead of lamenting the bad things, Arenado and the Rockies are charging full steam ahead. Take how they’re celebrating, for example: After his first of two home runs on Saturday, Arenado feigned a high-five to Daniel Murphy and an elbow bump to Trevor Story. His wide smile at the awkwardness sure beats screaming at a stranger or wasting another day of a life that contains too few days. Arenado’s approach to COVID-baseball is a pretty good lesson for the rest of us, actually: Sure, it’s weird. And let’s play ball already.
“I think guys are just so thankful to be back playing baseball,” Arenado said. “There was a chance that we weren’t going to be back here. It was extremely disappointing. It stinks not controlling the uncontrollables. You find yourself trying to control things that you can’t.
“We have no say in what’s going on, really, anymore, like we had in the past. I think everyone’s got a new love for the game, a new appreciation to be playing with your teammates. This isn’t going to last forever. I think guys kind of understand that, that this isn’t going to last forever. I feel very confident we’re going to play.”
It’s difficult to imagine a safer job during a pandemic than that of a professional athlete. Constant testing and expedited results. Safety protocols that put their health first. Shoot, the Nuggets are operating in an Orlando "bubble" in which they can flip a spinnerbait for bass, play 18 holes or ride the Tea Cups in Disney World — all while knowing the last thing the NBA wants is a positive COVID-19 test.
“There’s not a safer place probably to be right now than this bubble,” Nuggets center Mason Plumlee said Sunday.
The Rockies are functioning as if the 2020 season is a go. Great news, too, that Blackmon is feeling just fine, thanks, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
“He says he feels great,” Arenado said of Blackmon, who is another advocate for playing as many baseball games as possible this season. "He’s ready to go."
Arenado says it's time to play ball.
Couldn't agree more.
“We’ve had three months off. I’m not saying I’m going to be perfectly healthy throughout this year. I think I will. But I know I’m not going to get sick by not having a mask or going to a bar. I know that’s not how I’m going to get sick, because I’m not going to be doing those things,” Arenado said. “We’ve had three months off to really do nothing. If we can just lock into these three months, which I think we can, we should be fine.”