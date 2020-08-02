DENVER — Now here's a baseball explanation any golfer who keeps their clubs in the trunk — hey, you never know — can understand.
After spraying four hits around Coors Field, including a home run, Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy said he attempts to channel his inner ... Brooks Koepka?
“I like to think of the batter’s box as a tee box,” Murphy explained.
His purpose: “I want to hit a fade.”
One question: Does that mean digging our toe into the tee box and spitting a lot would help the rest of us hit more fairways? Asking for a friend.
Now I’ll try my best to explain how the Rockies are playing lights-out baseball to start the pandemic-altered 2020 season: their playoff teams of 2017 and 2018 were the real Rockies, not the meltdown that was 2019.
And so far they’re doing a heckuva job reproving themselves.
With a 9-6 win against the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field, the Rockies improved to 6-2. What's the big deal, right? Well, what if I told you a 6-2 record in a 60-game season translates to 16-5 in a normal season? That kind of start doesn't guarantee anything, but it sure would get my attention.
And here’s the thing about their impressive start, why it could last: it didn’t begin when the season began. It began months ago. Months and months ago. It began with key players on the pitching staff and in the middle of the lineup reevaluating their own games and deciding the only acceptable answer was hard work.
It began with Kyle Freeland altering the very delivery that once had him fourth in Cy Young voting. Now he’s 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. It started with Antonio Senzatela, who was downright dirty Sunday against the Padres, adding a new pitch to his circle of trust. He had five scoreless innings, allowed one run before he left after six, and disarmed the Padres with a curveball he didn't have last season.
"My curve was working pretty good today," he said.
“Really wonderful to see,” manager Bud Black said.
It began with Murphy putting on his thinking cap and joining forces with hitting coach Dave Magadan. Together, they formulated a plan straight out of a 400-level physics class. Bat path. Ball flight. Spin rate. The result was the lefty working a fade, like Phil Mickelson on a dogleg left: “It’s going to spin true, and balls that spin true go farther,” Murphy said.
Every memorable season begins with a dynamic offseason. The Rockies gave themselves a shot this year because they attacked the offseason as if they had a bone to pick with themselves.
“The way Charlie and Nolan and Trevor and these young guys work ... these boys work so hard,” Murphy said. “I really tried to commit myself to change my body this offseason to see if I could be part of a winning ballclub this year.”
When one season has 60 games and another 162, comparing them is kind of a silly exercise.
But it’s at least worth noting the Rockies through eight games have a run differential of plus-34. That’s what spectacular starting pitching will do. And it’s worth noting they’ve started 6-2 or better only three other times.
“Our spring training was outstanding,” Black said. “I thought the players came in and kept a nice intensity throughout that (and) through the middle of the summer here in Denver. Our guys stayed energetic and worked their butts off.”
They’re doing it with career Rockies like All-Star Charlie Blackmon, who’s had multiple hits in five straight games and looks like a man who wants to make this short season count. They’re doing it with career Rockies killers like Matt Kemp, who hit two homers off the Padres. The only surprise is that Coors Brewing hasn’t signed Kemp to a lifetime sponsorship contract. Coors Field is his personal happy hour.
“I’ve had a lot of success here,” said Kemp, who hit 21 home runs at Coors Field as a member of the Dodgers, trailing only Barry Bonds (26) among opposing batters.
They’re doing it because the pitching reminds of the playoff teams of 2017 and 2018, not the bummer that was 2019. Starters have allowed two or fewer runs in 12 straight games, dating back to last season. They own a 2.00 ERA, tops in baseball. They're trying to one-up each other.
“They’re not throwing,” Black said. “They’re pitching.”
Three series, three series wins for the Rockies.
“I don’t think our offense has hit its stride by any means. I think that’s coming,” Black said. “There’s going to be some opposing pitchers that are going to pay.”
Part of Murphy’s holistic routine at the plate is envisioning the base hit before it happens.
"Just trying to paint the picture,” he said. “I try to live each moment one moment before it happens."
The bullpen's trending toward problem status. And who knows if MLB will hold off the coronavirus pandemic to play a full 60 games and postseason? But considering their investment in the offseason, it's easy to envision the Rockies doing everything they can to stick around the race for a while.