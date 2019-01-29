DENVER • The puppy dog’s still a good boy.
Thanks for asking, David Dahl said. It’s next week when “Rookie,” his Golden Retriever who’s Instafamous for being unfairly cute, turns 1.
“Going to throw a birthday party,” Dahl said during a recent chat at Coors Field. “Should be a good time.”
Married life? Also good. OK, better than good. Colorado Rockies wedding season wrapped up with Dahl and Charlie Blackmon outkicking their coverage — big congrats to them! — and Ryan McMahon declining to rank the respective weddings.
“I’m not going to answer that,” McMahon said, wisely.
Oh, right. Baseball. That, too, can be summarized in short order: it’s all about the health of 24-year-old outfielder David Dahl.
It says here if Dahl stays healthy, he’s an All-Star. If he’s an All-Star, the Rockies go from winning 82 games, the projection in Las Vegas, to right back in the mix for a third straight trip to the postseason. If the Rockies get the sweet-swinging outfielder who hit .275 with nine home runs and 27 RBI through September at the height of a pennant chase, the Rockies go a long way toward fixing a lineup that was downright frigid last October. If, if, if.
“Personally, as one of his better friends, I’m expecting a lot from him,” said McMahon, one of the fortunate individuals to have seen Healthy David Dahl for extended stretches of time.
Same for the Rockies. Baseball’s hot stove has cooled to a cold soup. It’s February on Friday, and all-world free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still without teams. Players are wondering aloud what the age of the risk-averse front office means for the game’s future.
“I’m a little bit worried about the way the free agent market has gone the last couple years,” Blackmon said. “That’s always been the bedrock, the foundation of the way baseball players operate. That’s the end goal. To have that all the sudden be a completely different experience is really going to change the way players feel about baseball, and the agreement at which they show up to the park and play the game and get paid. I’m concerned.”
Few teams were quieter than the Rockies. Their big-splash additions were slugger Daniel Murphy and.... slugger Daniel Murphy. Instead of raiding rivals, the Rox bet on their young bats hitting like old hats. Dahl. McMahon. Garrett Hampson. Brendan Rodgers. The Rockies kept this offseason in-house.
“If you ask those guys, they’re definitely ready, right?” manager Bud Black said.
“From what I’ve seen in my two years here in their growth and in their development they’re ready to be contributors,” Black added.
As for Dahl, he’s been a top-100 prospect by Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus ever since the Rox plucked him with the 10th overall pick in 2012. With the able glove to spell Carlos Gonzalez in right field and an effortless swing that makes batting practice fun, Dahl is an easy choice for Rockies breakout player of 2019. Except for one nagging characteristic that’s beyond control.
Dude can’t stay healthy. Broken ribs (ouch). Broken foot. Faulty hamstring. Lacerated spleen that brought an ambulance to the ballpark (double ouch). You name it, Dahl’s been dinged by it.
Then the glorious tease that was his 2016 season: .314 batting average, .963 OPS, 25 homers and — perhaps most important — 155 games played over the Double-AA, Triple-AAA and big leagues.
“Whenever I’ve been healthy I’ve been successful and have produced. It’s just about staying out there,” Dahl said. “I’m trying to put all the injuries out of my head and just go out and do it. I just pray that I’m going to have good luck.”
Rockies pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13 to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., where Dahl lives in the offseason. Cy Young candidate Kyle Freeland took an extra two weeks to recover from the 200 innings he worked in 2018, shortstop Trevor Story is “not worried about” the elbow inflammation that’s still worth tracking, and Blackmon is proof that Hall-of-Fame facial hair can coexist with married life.
“It’s way better,” Blackmon said. “There’s a few more rules, but there’s a lot more perks. I don’t have to cook for myself. My diet has been much better. It’s great. I recommend it.”
Also recommended: Rookie’s dog-friendly Instagram page (@rookiegolden). It’s delightful evidence we could all stand to wag more, bark less.
Good health is an athlete’s best friend. If the Rockies finally answer the lingering question — Can Dahl play a full season? — they answer the biggest question facing their lineup. If, if, if.
