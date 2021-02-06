BOULDER — For three decades he's cast a long shadow as Colorado’s basketball standard — a 12-foot rim by which others are measured — from George Washington High to CU-Boulder to an NBA championship.
Now Chauncey Billups is a fan — of one McKinley Wright IV, the CU Buffs' all-timer senior point guard.
As “Kin” and the Buffs tipped off against Arizona here at CU Events Center, the "King of Park Hill" phoned in from Southern California, where he is a first-year assistant coach with the L.A. Clippers. (Might one day he coach the Nuggets?) There is Steph Curry vouching for a man’s jumper. There is Ben Wallace applauding a box-out. There’s Rip Hamilton appreciating a hard cut. And there’s Chauncey talking winning:
“A minute left, I like my chances with McKinley. Give him the ball. You know what he is? He has that toughness, that killer mentality that you love. He’s never going to give in. He’s not giving you an inch,” Billups told The Gazette by phone Saturday. “I always felt like in my career, for me, when I was done and finished and if I could be known as a winner, I did my job. I did my job. I had a successful career because of that.
"That’s what McKinley is. He's a winner. He plays with such a beautiful spirit. He’ll cut your throat too. I love everything about that guy, man.”
CU escaped Arizona 82-79 in a wild reminder of why college basketball is a beautiful thing. CU led 19-2, later trailed by three, and it was Wright who hit the clutch bucket — a sprinting one-hander in the lane. Wright's critical score came with "a minute left,” as Chauncey had foreshadowed.
“Proud of my guys,” Wright said after.
The Buffs are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and enjoyed a three-week stay on The Gazette’s AP Top 25 ballot in January. Thus far it is the most complete team in Tad Boyle’s 11 seasons here. There is job security, and there is Billups singing the CU coach’s praise.
“I think Tad’s been amazing. He’s been able to recruit really well. He’s put guys into the professional ranks. Not only that, but he’s getting the best out of guys when they’re there,” Billups said. “You never hear about (CU) getting in trouble, making us look bad. You can tell he’s recruiting with humility. It’s not just about talent with him. You don’t have problems you might see some places. He’s done an amazing job.”
Projecting CU's finish, or anyone’s finish, is a dicey proposition in a COVID-19 season. For now the Buffs have seven regular-season games left, plus the Pac-12 tournament, plus the NCAA Tournament, where CU should wear home jerseys as the higher seed for a third time under Boyle. This is the final stretch for Wright, Colorado Springs’ D’Shawn Schwartz, Dallas Walton and seven seniors, total. Make it count.
Wright is beloved at CU, even if he wasn’t supposed to attend CU. His initial commitment to Archie Miller and Dayton fizzled when Miller took the Indiana job. Thanks so much, Hoosiers.
The rest is Buffs history. “Kin” owns the CU all-time assists record (610 after Saturday) and needs (14) rebounds to become the first Pac-12 player with 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists. Eighteen basketball Buffs are in CU’s Hall of Fame, and Wright one day will be 19. He’s the only Buff to achieve that 1,600/600/600 trifecta. Like Peyton Manning on Saturday night in Canton, Wright is a shoo-in.
Wright will join Josh Scott as a three-time winner of the team's "Chauncey Billups MVP Award."
Billups, a first-team All-American here in 1996-97, has found time through Wright’s four years at CU to work out alongside the young man at the University of Denver and other area gyms.
“He’s a great learner. He listens,” Billups said. “He asks a lot of questions. A lot of players that reach that pinnacle in college, they think they’re there. I just love that he’s inquisitive.”
This is Chauncey’s first season as an NBA coach, a career path that forever seemed preordained.
“I love it, I love it. I really, really do like it. I ran from it for quite a while, but I really like it now that I’m here,” he said. “I’m pouring in everything I have to these guys. They respect me, and when they respect you, you’re obligated to pour it all in on to the players. If you’re all in, those guys are going to respond. It’s just like playing in that way.”
Here’s hoping Chauncey's (new) Clippers meet his (old) Nuggets again in the postseason. Not a day goes by, Billups said, that he doesn’t reconsider and lament a heartbreaking 2009 Western Conference Finals loss to the other L.A.
“You know how many times I’ve thought about that series, man? If we beat the Lakers (in) that series there’s no doubt in my mind we win the NBA championship,” he said. “As constructed, we get out of there with an NBA championship. Every day of my life I think about that (series).”
“Mr. Big Shot” may be a big deal, yet he remains one of the kindest men in basketball. Billups desires to ascend to NBA head coach, though he wouldn’t rule out leading a college program.
“It’s something I’ve thought about before for sure,” he said.
Coming from far separate levels of notoriety, Billups still sees some of himself in Wright. There can be no greater praise for a Colorado basketball player.
“I mean, damn, McKinley was an unknown. He wasn’t a top recruit, you know? He was an unknown prospect, really, and he has turned it into a Hall of Fame career at CU. It’s just beautiful. He is what it’s all about,” Billups said. “The impact he’s been able to make at CU, with that program, I’m just really proud of him. Just proud.”