DENVER • Tough to get a read on these Avs. Let’s use our lifeline with the crowd at The Can.
Uggghhhh.
Yep, sounds about right. It was more of a groan than a hush that swept over a sellout audience at Pepsi Center on Monday. More of a sound that predicts what’s fixin’ to happen before it does.
Here, take the second period of Nashville’s 4-1 win as a prime example: on both the Viktor Arvidsson and Roman Josi goals, the fans in the stands groaned in unison before either puck left their stick. If the Avs fanatics have lost faith in the goaltending, how must the players feel?
“The difference in the hockey game was their goalie,” coach Jared Bednar said afterward.
When Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne is at the other end, wasteful goaltending tends to get noticed. While it’s true that mainstay Semyon Varlamov allowed only one bad goal — the Arvidsson ziparound — when’s the last time an Avalanche goalie stole a game for the good guys? It’s been a while, roughly as long as it’s been since the Avs won consecutive games — way back in November.
Whether it’s a playoff series in April or a matinee in January, the Predators know all the right buttons to push with the Avalanche. They’ve won 12 of 13 head-to-head, each one serving to magnify the areas in which Nashville is really good and Colorado is not good enough.
Hint: it’s between the pipes. And you know what? There are few sports things I loathe more than placing the blame on a goaltender. Nine times out of ten, a bunch of other things went wrong before the puck slipped past his guard.
So it’s not like Varly lost the game on Monday. He saved 23 shots. It’s more that Rinne was so good he stole the game. He saved 35.
“What did we have (in terms of shots on goal)?” star forward Mikko Rantanen asked at his locker.
Thirteen shots in the first period, 12 in the second — not too shabby by any measure.
“I don’t know what else we can do,” Rantanen said.
In the race for a playoff spot, the Avs are being chased by lambs, not wolves. Their goal differential of plus-10 stands out among the seven or eight teams that will be fighting for a Wild Card berth. But just as the home crowd lets loose a groan whenever there’s an odd-man rush for the bad guys, those shaky goals seem to suck all the momentum from the Avalanche.
It’s a lot of pressure to put on the top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Rantanen, even if it usually provides in the clutch. Rantanen and MacKinnon are the first teammates to have 70 points apiece in time for the All-Star game since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr over 20 years ago. And Landy leads the team in scoring with a career-high 29 goals.
But they didn’t score Monday, and when the top line doesn’t score, the Avs seldom receive goaltending that can carry the day. The Avs have scored just five goals in three games against the Preds. They’ve allowed 10.
“I loved a lot of things about our game tonight,” Bednar said.
“The first period was one of our best periods of the year,” he said.
The Avs are sending their entire top line to the NHL All-Star game on Saturday, the first time they’ve had three in the showcase since Joe Sakic, Rob Blake and Alex Tanguay in 2003-04. That’s pretty sweet. But if they don’t get better goaltending than what’s been advertised, they’ll need a lifeline for a return to the postseason.
