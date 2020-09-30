DENVER — If the Avalanche and Nuggets are smart, and read the room, they will seize the day.
Carpe Denver.
Jump all over this moment. Barnstorm Bernie and Rocky around Colorado. See if star free agents Alex Pietrangelo and Taylor Hall like the idea of playing with Nathan MacKinnon. Find at least one knock-down shooter to pair with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. (Bol Bol and who else?)
And for goodness sakes figure out a streaming option and/or that silly spat with Comcast.
Go big now.
Because this is an opportunity of some lifetimes. This is the Broncos and Rockies in the tank. This is a time when Colorado’s thirsting for a bright spot on the local sports scene, and they won’t identify one at Coors Field or Empower Field at Mile High. You’ll never mistake Rockies’ history with Broncos’ history. Still, the pair followed similar paths to the bottom of MLB and the NFL.
The 0-3 Broncos, who play the Jets on "Thursday Night Football," this season were awarded just one appearance on "Monday Night Football." All it took was a night with two Monday night games. That’s a far cry from the 349 national TV appearances under Pat Bowlen, most in the NFL.
The 26-34 Rockies once went eight years between appearances on ESPN’s "Sunday Night Baseball."
Pretty sure those eight years were all Yankees-Red Sox games, anyway. But still. Eight years?
Back in 2018, Von Miller joined a group of Broncos on a tour of Coors Field, complete with batting practice and a chat with skipper Bud Black. Maybe they should start seeing other people. The Brockies might be rubbing off on each other, and not in a good way.
Both teams can look up to see a divisional bully standing in the way. Did you see the Kansas City Chiefs tear through Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday? Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. track team look like they’re playing a different game than the Broncos.
Likewise, the Dodgers are World Series favorites. Again.
Both the Rockies and Broncos have a painful list of ones who got away. There’s ex-Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu cinching up the American League batting title for the Yankees. The Broncos’ list of exes is growing. Shaq Barrett led the NFL in sacks after he left Denver. Kalif Raymond had 118 receiving yards last week for the Titans. Old friend Ben Garland is “an anchor” on the 49ers' powerful offensive line, according to Air Force coach Troy Calhoun. Did you see Garland pancake that poor Giant on Sunday? Big Ben’s still got it ... just not here.
Both teams — the Broncos and Rockies — would prefer a mulligan in free agency. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James is the blow for the Broncos. He signed a contract worth $32 million guaranteed ... and will have played 63 snaps in two seasons. Tie goes to the Rockies with the big-money deals awarded to outfielder Ian Desmond and relievers Wade Davis, Bryan Shaw and Wade Davis. All are or were busts.
The Rockies did not make the expanded MLB postseason that opened Tuesday. Bummer. At least they avoided the coronavirus and should be applauded for that.
The Broncos through two months of football so far have avoided the coronavirus. But only four of the past 146 teams to start 0-3 made the postseason. And if the Broncos lose to the lowly Jets — please, say it ain’t so — only one 0-4 team has made the playoffs. Bummer.
“I think the morale of the guys is good. We understand the situation we’re in,” coach Vic Fangio said, doing his best Bud Black. “We can’t change anything that’s happened. All we can do is look forward and prepare for our next game, which is coming here quickly on Thursday.”
Both teams need a bullpen. Bad. The Rockies posted the worst bullpen ERA in team history, 6.77, even if it came in a 60-game season. The Broncos under Fangio have lost four games in which they held a lead with under 30 seconds left. Both find new, painful ways to lose games.
Both teams are blessed with loyal fans who pack the joint, win or lose, when that’s an option. The Broncos’ 403-game sellout streak is not in danger due to the fan bans, the Broncos said. The season-ticket waiting list still hovers around 13 years for regular seats, seven years for club-level seats. The 2019 Rockies averaged almost 37,000 fans at Coors Field, sixth-most in MLB.
Paying customers are not missing much with these Broncos and Rockies seasons. But these NFL and MLB seasons are missing much without paying customers. Empower Field at Mile High was a sad place at the end of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Quiet and ... just sad.
Still, let's not go feeling sorry for ourselves. Denver’s still one of only 13 cities with the big four leagues. We've got it good.
Really good at Pepsi Center. The Avalanche are the betting favorite to win the 2021 Stanley Cup — even over the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the 2020 Stanley Cup this week. The Nuggets take annual steps — missing the playoffs in 2018, reaching the conference semifinals in 2019 and the conference finals in 2020. Take the next step and the Nuggets are in the 2021 NBA Finals. It's a leap. It's also possible.
Now’s their time to make a move. Carpe Denver.