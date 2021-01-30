DENVER — This is the worst sunset Coors Field has ever seen.
This was the worst day in the Rockies' baseball history.
If there was any question about why you go to Coors Field, it was answered Friday, when the Rockies agreed to trade Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. You go for the sunsets. You don’t go to see a real, live, competent Major League Baseball operation. Not then, not now.
And not after the Rockies agreed to trade the best player in club history. Definitely not after that. The Rockies are trading Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to The Athletic, for a mix of prospects and blah, blah, blah. Whatever. Throw in the Royal Gorge, Gunnison River and a dispensary while you're at it. It's not enough.
Hope you took a good look at the great No. 28.
We didn’t see him for long enough.