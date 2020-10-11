DENVER — We’ll get to the details of the Broncos’ schedule changes, how on Sunday the NFL postponed the Patriots game to next week and remade Denver's season into a labyrinth of hope and crossed fingers.
First I want to tell you about Gary Harris — the Nuggets guard, nothing to do with the Broncos — and the powerful and educational gesture he made. Something Harris did changed the way I’m trying to approach the challenges and frustrations of the coronavirus pandemic. It helped with perspective. It helped because it was awesome. Then it helped me understand something said by Vic Fangio — the Broncos coach, nothing to do with the Nuggets — when the NFL jerked the Broncos around Sunday.
“In a weird way I’m kinda happy to see some of this stuff happen,” Fangio explained when the Broncos found out the day before the Broncos-Patriots game on Monday there wouldn’t be a Broncos-Patriots game on Monday. “You see who the whiners are, who the bitchers are, and who can’t handle adversity. I’m going to try hard that the Denver Broncos don’t fall into those categories."
Strong take right there. True, too.
So what does Gary Harris have to do with any of this? Glad you asked: A few weeks ago Harris just up and decided to donate 33,000 diapers to a place called Clayton Early Learning. It’s an early head start program based over in Park Hill that serves kids and families living below the poverty line. Harris also covered food distribution for families through Food Bank of the Rockies — for four weeks — to the miraculous Clayton Cares program. He also donated a pallet of baby wipes. Gary had never been to Clayton Early Learning. Never even heard of the joint till somebody told him.
“When they called to tell us about the diapers (donation), I said, ‘Can you repeat that, please? Was that 33 with three zeroes?’” Clayton communications consultant Susan Hagar tells me. “And Gary asked for absolutely nothing in return. No publicity, anything.”
Remember, this is all happening at the same time Harris and the Nuggets were shipped off to the NBA bubble in Florida. It’s not exactly the worst thing in the world to live and play ball for two months on a Disney World Resort, but it’s still two months away from family, friends and normal life in general. Yet Gary Harris looked outside his own challenges. He rolled with it.
“We really needed the diapers and didn’t have money for that,” says Renise, a Clayton Cares parent.
“This has been hard on me. I was working a construction job, and my site got shut down,” says Ernesto, a Clayton Cares parent.
“I’ve had the opportunity to share (some food) with my neighbors, and we’re very grateful for that,” says Gladys, another parent.
It’s good advice to roll with it, at least for me. It's not an easy ask, either. Who has time to spend 3 hours in the extra-long line at the DMV? What’s with all the runs on toilet paper? Tell me again why you can protest but can't attend church? But there are a lot worse things going on than moving the Broncos schedule around.
Oh, right, the Broncos schedule. It’s been Jenga’ed. Here's the short version:
— The Broncos now will finish the season with 12 straight games. The bye week went bye-bye.
— The next six Broncos Sundays look like this: at New England, vs. Kansas City, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, at Atlanta, at Las Vegas, vs. Miami.
— This is only Week 5 in the season, so the schedule’s probably going to change again.
Got all that? Good, because I’m still confused.
But we’ll roll with it.
The Broncos had every reason to be ticked off about this schedule change, by the way. It was four Patriots testing positive for COVID-19 that triggered the NFL moving Sunday’s game to next Sunday. It wasn’t the Broncos testing positive. So the Broncos did what any blue-blooded American would do at the mere suggestion of a potential injustice: they went on social media. Justin Simmons tweeted about losing a bye. Shelby Harris tweeted about injury concerns. Joe Jones tweeted the Broncos got a raw deal despite having done nothing wrong.
“Man we ain’t even do anything,” Bradley Chubb tweeted.
And they were all correct.
But what happened happened, and the only way the Broncos turn a 1-3 start into a season that’s not a total waste of time is if they take Fangio’s advice. Take Gary Harris’ advice. Roll with it.
“It’s just part of the COVID season here that we’re playing,” said Fangio, who learned around 7 a.m. Sunday the game was off till next weekend. “There is going to be some adjustments that have to be made. They’re going to happen late. They’re going to happen when you might not be prepared. I was prepared for this. We’re just going to roll with the punches and adjust.”
Again, not an easy ask. Then I remember what Harris did. He heard there's a school where the kids get 80 percent of their calories from school meals, and those meals were getting harder to come by. So he hooked 'em up. He took a tough situation and did his part to make it better.
“You can safely say Gary Harris has a whole new fanbase of very tiny humans,” Hagar says.
Harris rolled with it, and somebody life's got a little better. Somebody he doesn’t even know.