DENVER • This is supposed to be a ranting, raving opinion piece. That’s the gig when the Broncos choose Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback: Boom, they nailed it! Or, Drew Lock got the shaft!
Or we could’ve channeled the past six seasons with, Vic Fangio can’t use timeouts and John Elway stinks at quarterbacks and I told you they should’ve drafted Justin Fields or Mac Jones!
Then Teddy Bridgewater messed up this entire column. Messed it up good. Here I was, listing all the reasons why the Broncos whiffed by choosing Bridgewater over Lock, and Bridgewater explains the why better than I ever could. He’s over at Dove Valley talking about his goal when he was traded here: “How can I leave an everlasting impact on this organization?”
He’s talking about Drew Lock, whose days in Denver are numbered after he lost the QB job.
“Hopefully four or five years from now I’m turning on the TV watching Drew play,” Bridgewater said.
Without meaning to, Bridgewater was poised and collected and acting out all the reasons Vic Fangio’s starting him against the New York Giants Sept. 12. He’s a professional, a veteran you trust, and that’s why he’s the Broncos’ guy.
“He has a calmness to him,” Fangio said.
It still should have been Lock, by the way. Not budging off that, unless Fields or Jones are an option. Lock at least gives you a chance to fall into a long-term quarterback answer. But the Broncos continue to kick the quarterback can down the road, and Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert keep zipping fastballs back at them.
That part makes no sense. It’s a total departure from the long-standing Broncos’ tradition of going for it. This isn’t going for it. This is safe. This is let’s just be good enough to not get fired.
It’s impossible to say right now if Fangio made the correct decision.
There is no question it was the safe decision.
The rest of the situation makes all the sense when you consider the actors at work and their job statuses. Fangio solicited the opinions of general manager George Paton, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, then he made the only decision a coach on the hot seat would make: he took the journeyman 28-year-old over a wild card 24-year-old. Why? His own job on the line, Fangio trusts Bridgewater more than he trusts Lock.
“There wasn’t a lot of separation,” Fangio said.
And boy, the Broncos seriously do not trust Lock. One of the first orders of business for Paton was trading for Bridgewater. They also made overtures of varying degrees at Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers, and that’s only the names that were reported.
In addition to the Bridgewater announcement, the Broncos indirectly announced they will be quarterback shopping in 2022. Get to know college stars Malik Willis (Liberty), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Sam Howell (North Carolina), Carson Strong (Nevada), Kedon Slovis (USC) and whoever’s the quarterback at North Dakota State. Keep an eye on the drama in Seattle (Russell Wilson), Houston (Watson) and Green Bay (Rodgers). Denver’s 2021 is a QB one-off.
Here’s a hunch Doubted Drew still gets a shot or five in 2021. Bridgewater has played 15 or 16 games in only two of six NFL seasons. He’s had wrist, ankle, brain and knee injuries. In other words, he plays football. Fish enough, you get a hook in the ear. Play football enough, you hurt.
“Overall he’s an intelligent quarterback,” Fangio explained.
This will be the fifth straight year the Broncos will open a new season with a new Week 1 starting quarterback. Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, this guy, that guy, the other guy. Bridgewater’s another other guy. He’s just OK. He’s played the Giants once. He’s 1-0 against the Giants. He completed 15 of 25 passes for one touchdown, no interceptions and 168 yards, and that’s Teddy Bridgewater in a single stat line. I preferred taking the risk with Lock, but my job’s not on the line, either. These Broncos are safe. They are not owned by the same man who, every August, predicted 19-0. They draft cornerbacks in the top 10. They trade for Teddy Bridgewater. They lay up on reachable par 5s. They order a fountain drink and fill it with water.
The Bridgewater choice fits who they are now. It’s safe. A quarterback competition described as “even Stephen” (Lock’s middle name) went to “steady Teddy” (Bridgewater’s nickname). Bridgewater last year threw 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He completed 69.7 percent of his passes, a number that trailed only Rodgers, Watson, Drew Brees and Josh Allen.
Now when the pass play goes for 6 yards when the Broncos need 7, don’t look at me.
But I get why Vic Fangio chose Teddy over Drew. This is why, courtesy Lock himself: “I thought I was doing it the right way and doing it the best way I possibly could. Then you see a new outlook on it (by watching Bridgewater).”
The Broncos lowered their ceiling with the decision to start Bridgewater. They can’t be better than Mahomes’ Chiefs or Herbert’s Chargers. They also raised their floor. They’re safe, and they can be good enough to not get fired.
