DENVER - This won’t get ugly for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic’s game is too beautiful for an ugly record.
But the Nuggets aren’t good enough. Sorry to say it, but they’re not. They weren’t good enough to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, who strutted into Ball Arena on Monday and coasted away with a 125-112 win, and lopsided defeats to the Lakers and Clippers showed they’re not on that level, either.
“I don’t really want to be resilient anymore. I want to be the team that hits first,” said guard Jamal Murray, who boarded the struggle bus from the opening tip and never got off.
Murray missed 13 of 17 shots and scored 11 points. He hasn’t been good enough. He knows it.
“I damn near air-balled a layup,” he said. “Just a bad game, a bad game.”
The Nuggets have lost three in a row and four of their past five games, and they’re losing at a time when Jokic is doing things a Nuggets player has never done. That's fun for Joker fans, but it's not a good sign for Nuggets fans. It’s a sign they’re leaning on Joker way too much to carry the load, because the cast around him hasn’t been good enough.
This isn’t writing them off, saying the Nuggets stink or anything like that. The Bucks, Lakers and Clippers are rosters with championship tunnel vision, and a lot of OK teams are going to lose to those teams. Plus, watch the Nuggets, and you see crazy things like Monday when, in an empty arena and nobody flinched, Jokic faked the Sombor Shuffle and no-looked a ridiculous assist to Paul Millsap for a layup.
The big guy knocks me over with his basketball magic tricks. Joker had 35 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to outplay back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 30, nine and no assists. Jokic had 50 points the other day at Sacramento — a game the Nuggets lost — and he already holds the franchise record for triple-doubles with 46. He’s 25, and can you imagine when Jokic is in his prime? Well, his prime is coming up quick, and they’re not good enough.
They’re a solid team with the MVP of the NBA, and basketball things have been a heckuva lot worse around here. The pre-Carmelo year. The 11-win year. A lot of years. But two dozen games into a regular season that was shortened to 72, this looks like a squad that’s going to compete for a 4-5-6-7 seed in the Western Conference, thanks to Jokic and his wizardry.
See, not a bad team. But they’re not good enough to challenge the real contenders. The Bucks did a number on the Nuggets without Jrue Holiday, the star guard whom the Nuggets pursued via trade. The Bucks made 16 3-pointers. They got 29 points from All-Star forward Khris Middleton. They got nine points from ex-Nugget Torrey Craig. They blitzed the Nuggets in the second half, 66-50. They ran away.
“Milwaukee’s scoring just about every time down the court,” NBA TV analyst Grant Hill said.
There is no home-court advantage here at the moment, and that’s a big deal when we’re talking about the Nuggets. Their best teams were ferocious at home — 33-8 in 2008-09, 38-3 in 2012-13, 34-7 in 2018-19. Those were top-two seeds. Those were all contenders. This season at home the Nuggets are 5-6. Blah.
“We got that altitude,” said veteran guard Will Barton, who had 24 points. “But with the (quick) way we came into the season, (expletive), sometimes the altitude is killing us too.”
The Nuggets aren’t a threat when they’re a .500-ish team at elevation — then, now or 40 years from now. Either Nuggets fans have a WAR that would rival Nolan Arenado’s, or this Nuggets team isn’t those Nuggets teams. No offense to the loud-and-proud diehards, but the recent losing streak has me leaning toward the latter.
“We gotta find a way to win games, no matter where they’re at, especially at home,” Barton said.
Like I was saying, this won’t get ugly for the Nuggets. Joker’s too invested, too good, too gifted. He also hasn’t missed a game yet. Considering an offseason in which Joker barely had time to get married, it’s a big ask to expect 72 games and a hefty postseason from Big Honey, too.
The team around him isn’t good enough — not to truly compete for a spot in the NBA Finals, which has been the stated goal at Ball Arena. The Lakers thumped ‘em last week by 21 points. LeBron James showed them what’s what with his own triple-double. The Bucks and Clipps smoked ‘em by double digits. Those matchups aren’t everything. But they are something.
They’re telling.