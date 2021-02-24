DENVER — Tad Boyle's not biting.
Nope, not this time.
Few years ago, with the FBI investigation into college basketball at the forefront, the longtime CU Buffs coach was one of the brave few who spoke up and spoke out against dirty recruiting staining the game.
“Hell yes” it means more to beat Arizona or USC, Boyle said then. Those two were the Pac-12 reps under investigation, and Boyle was fed up with competing on an uneven playing field.
OK, so now it’s four years later, and Colorado hosts No. 19 USC on Thursday. I asked Boyle if he’s seen a shift in recruiting practices, if the FBI lurking seems to have cleaned up the mess.
“Last time I answered a question like this ... I got in all kinds of trouble,” Boyle said with a laugh.
“Has recruiting (been cleaned up)? I think, initially, yeah. I think you saw some guys that were like, ‘Oh, boy. I better be careful here,’” he said. “But like everything it goes back to the norm.”
Hey, look on the bright side. At least something in life is back to the norm.
CU-USC rarely is advertised as a Pac-12 rivalry, but it is one — at least on the sidelines. One runs a clean program, one didn’t, and breaking the rules in college hoops, more than winning and losing, fosters animosity between coaching staffs. As it should, you know? Through the years, USC coach Andy Enfield has called a timeout with a double-digit lead and 22 seconds left, apparently to let the Buffs mull over their failure a while longer. On the other side of understandable, Boyle placed added import on the USC game, to the point the Buffs have won five straight in the series despite fielding fewer future NBA players.
Here, take the word of CU Buffs senior point guard McKinley Wright IV, who’s been around for all the fun: “It’s a little bit extra fire under coach’s belt. He makes sure we know that.”
How Arizona and USC have handled the fallout is notable. Both fired an assistant coach — “Book” Richardson at Arizona, Tony Bland at USC. Both received a notice of allegations from the NCAA. But only one is eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament that opens in three weeks.
Arizona self-imposed a one-year ban on postseason play, and somewhat owned up to its misgivings. Then there's USC, barreling toward a top-four seed, and that would be justified. The Trojans are good. They've lost twice in 2021.
So there's no coincidence Boyle praised Arizona coach Sean Miller as “a helluva coach” when the 'Cats lost in Boulder. (Miller is a helluva coach, by the way. How he’s motivated an Arizona roster that’s just OK is exceptional.) And it’s no coincidence Enfield won’t see Buffs love in a dozen years. CU and USC don’t like each other, and there’s nothing wrong with a rivalry.
Instead, Boyle focused on USC’s defense ahead of Thursday’s big game. He focused on USC’s talent level, a byproduct of recruiting success, including 7-foot center Evan Mobley, a fantastic talent who played in Colorado Springs for USA Basketball and will be a top-three pick once the NBA draft rolls around.
“We can’t simulate that (length) in practice,” Boyle said.
If you’re wondering how the scandal has impacted the Arizona and USC programs, here you go. Arizona is 27-26 in the Pac-12 since the FBI stuff hit the fan. Arizona is a tick above .500, a strange spot considering the rich history there. Then there’s USC, which is 32-20 and, this season, already has 13 conference wins — the most for a Trojans squad since 1992.
If USC’s been hurt by the scandal, you can't tell.
College hoops recruiting is still in a dead period that was extended to the end of May. That means 14 months since campus visits, coaches can’t travel for AAU events and Zoom calls rule.
“Recruiting has been interesting certainly over the past 12 months,” Boyle said.
How has the FBI scandal impacted the college basketball recruiting scene? Not nearly enough.
“To answer your question, in the big-picture scheme of things, I think things are sort of getting back to normal, so to speak, whatever you think normal is,” Boyle said.
The only way that's going to change is if more coaches speak up and speak out, like Tad did.
Because so far it hasn't changed, not this time.