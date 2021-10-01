DENVER — This conversation is right up Larry Coyer’s alley. We’re talking Michael Vick, and we’re talking Lamar Jackson. We’re talking Olympic speed and rifle arms, and coach can’t get enough.
Shoot, I can’t get enough.
“The Michael Vick game,” the former Broncos defensive coordinator is saying, and you remember that one. It was Halloween 2004. It was Mile High, and Vick put on a timeless show.
“Tore us apart,” as Coyer put it. That Broncos defense was dang good, too. Top five in total defense in the NFL, top-six passing defense, top-four rushing defense. Al Wilson, DJ Williams, John Lynch, peak Champ Bailey. They had it all.
That day, they had nothing for Michael Vick.
“That’s why it shocked us so much when Vick ate us up,” Coyer says. “We could fly, but we couldn’t fly like him.”
Final: Falcons 41, Broncos 28. Vick was 18 of 24 for 252 yards, two touchdowns, a QB rating of 136.1. He also had 115 yards rushing, including a 44-yard tornado that made a fast Broncos defense look slow.
New Mile High or old Mile High had never seen anything like the Michael Vick game. Is this a good time to mention Lamar Jackson and the Ravens play the Broncos here Sunday?
“Lamar Jackson, he’s not as big as Vick was. I’m not sure he’s as fast. But golly, I can’t get enough of this guy! He’s electric!” Coyer says during a recent phone conversation. “Vick had one way of escaping. That’s what made us all look so stupid. Vick wanted to escape to his left. We forced him to go some other ways, and he still kicked our ass. This kid wants to go either way. It doesn’t make any difference to him.”
There is no fair comp for Vick, or a good comp for Jackson. But it’s as close as we’ll come.
“I would say Vick is probably the comparison (for Jackson), but not even,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “This guy is shiftier.”
“It’s almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback,” Fangio added.
I had to get Coach Coyer’s thoughts on the matchup. His Broncos defenses from 2003-2005 all ranked in the top five and made the playoffs each year. The 2005 club should have won the Super Bowl, if not for picking a bad day to have a bad day in the AFC Championship Game, but that’s another story for another day.
How Coyer game-planned for Vick might give some insight to how Fangio preps for Jackson.
First things first. Coyer’s philosophy on defense as a whole: “Our whole deal was speed, not size. We wanted to have speed and be able to run to the ball. That let us play Cover 2. We wanted to be able to pressure the quarterback. We did not place the run in the same priority as the pass. Defending the pass and rushing the passer were the No. 1 objectives for us in Denver.”
Coyer is retired and now lives in Iowa City, Iowa, close to the grandkids he loves dearly.
“Those (seven seasons) in Denver were some of the best days of our life,” he says.
Coyer considers Mike Shanahan “the greatest coach I’ve ever been around.” And there was a tell with Shanny’s teams, he says: “If you made changes to your (game)plan, Mike was saying the other team was better than we were. If we were better we wouldn’t change anything.”
They didn’t change for Michael Vick. Maybe that was a mistake, or maybe he was just that good.
“We tried to play a basic defense and put speed on the edges. We tried not to do anything stupid, but that’s easier said than done with Michael Vick or this kid (Lamar Jackson),” Coyer says. “We wanted to jam him up inside. We didn’t want him on the edge. When he got to the edge you were done. We wanted to collapse him up the middle and get him down.”
Coyer’s personal fandom includes but is not limited to Troy Calhoun (an offensive coach on those Broncos teams) and the Air Force Falcons, Champ Bailey (“when he hit you, you felt it”) and intelligent players who absorb coaching.
The latter is why Coyer was keen on Michael Vick then, Lamar Jackson now.
“Vick was one of the smartest quarterbacks we played,” Coyer said. “That game (in 2004) he found a backup corner we were playing and he just picked on that guy. He knew he had a matchup and must have gone at him 10-12 times. Smart player. He got us good that way.”
And Jackson: “The thing I like the most about him is he doesn’t let his emotions show. He never gives away where he is (mentally). When he scores he’s laughing and giggling, but he does not let his emotions show. That’s critical for a quarterback. Watch him. He’s always listening, always attentive to his coaches. He’s got some good ones over there (in Baltimore) and he takes advantage of what they know.”
OK, so how should the Broncos defend Jackson, who won the 2019 MVP award with 3,100 passing yards and 1,200 rushing yards — and is on pace for 4,000 and 1,600 this season?
Don’t change, Coyer says. Trust the NFL’s second-ranked rush defense and Von Miller’s pass rush. “With the talent they have at corner,” he says, “they’ll have as good a chance as any.”
“Make him feel you. That's No. 1. I wouldn’t blitz him much, because if you don’t get him it’s going to be a touchdown,” Coyer says of Jackson. “I’d just play him like anybody else. Don’t rush by him; that's trouble. The best way to play him is to make him escape up the middle and collapse on him. But you have to tackle him. He’s really elusive. He is a special guy. God doesn’t make many guys like that.”
Speaking of, whether it’s Michael Vick or Lamar Jackson, there’s one final order of business.
“Then you pray.”