DENVER — The ESPN documentary that consumed America's sports fans on Sunday night?
The one on the 1990s Chicago Bulls — “The Last Dance”? The one that shines another spotlight on Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman?
Yes, that one. It’s fine, whatever. Spoiler alert: Bulls win. What I want to know: When’s the documentary on the Denver Nuggets of the same season, 1997-98? They broke records too.
“You want to talk about that season?” says Bill Hanzlik, the coach.
Sure do. And some other basketball and life things, because "Hanz” is doing big things to assist people in a tough spot due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s been helping JeffCo Eats distribute close to 10,000 meals per week to needy families over at his Lakewood gymnasium, Gold Crown Field House. 10,000 meals! The meals go to families with kids in Jefferson County schools. Bless this man.
“Never thought I’d be in the food distribution business,” Hanzlik says. “But I guess we never thought we’d be in a global pandemic, either.”
Great stuff, Hanz.
And pox on ESPN. Where’s my 1997-98 Nuggets doc? If we’re going to smother the historic winners with 10 episodes of prime-time attention ... what about the historic losers?
Sunday nights during the pandemic are so Nuggets it hurts. The basketball world is celebrating another Bulls championship ... from the same season in which the Nuggets won 11 games. Total. At one point they were 2-38. They lost by 39 and 28 to the Bulls. They lost December — the entire month, 20 games.
“The whole thing was just set up for failure,” Hanzlik says with a sigh.
Everything comes together for those Bulls, by the way. Sorry to ruin the ending. Pippen returned from foot surgery. Dennis Rodman returned from Las Vegas. Jerry Krause returned Phil Jackson for one last dance, hence the title of the doc.
“That’s the part that stood out to me, Jerry Krause saying Phil Jackson won’t return no matter what he does. I’m like, ‘What?’” Hanzlik says, right along with the rest of us. “You’re telling me if he goes 82-0 you wouldn’t bring him back? I'm not buying it."
At the same time all was going right for the ’97-98 Bulls, everything possible was going wrong for the Nuggets. As Hanzlik kindly laid it out for us: Antonio McDyess wanted “through-the-roof money,” so the Nuggets traded the star forward in October; the Nuggets acquired forward Eric Williams, who probably would’ve been their scoring leader but blew out a knee and played only four games; Bryant Stith was hobbled by injury and limited to 15 starts; LaPhonso Ellis was coming off an Achilles tendon injury and not yet himself again. If I remember correctly, the locusts landed in February.
“It was like a G League team playing in the NBA,” says Hanzlik, who also played nine seasons for the Nuggets and now is an analyst for Altitude Sports TV.
Between general manager Allan Bristow and Hanzlik, the plan was to dump salary and acquire assets in order to kick-start a rebuild, Hanzlik says. The ownership group — Ascent Entertainment Group — had neither a clue nor a desire to find one.
The ‘97-98 Bulls became the fourth major-sports franchise to win six titles in eight years.
The ‘97-98 Nuggets are one of six teams to win fewer than 12 games.
One had Toni Kukoc, one had Tony Battie.
Maybe this should be the doc: On Fridays at Hanzlik’s gym, a truck unloads six pallets of food, maybe 12,000 pounds total. They line up a series of tables on Court 6 and pack bags with veggies, meats, dairy, desserts. When it’s all said and done, between 1,000-1,300 bags of food go off to their deserving homes. Another 65 families receive King Soopers gift cards.
“I’m so glad we can help people. Even when this thing settles down I think we can really help them from a distribution standpoint, because it’s so easy,” he says.
Thanks, Hanz.
And we want that Nuggets doc, ESPN.