DENVER — The NHL’s bubblicious experiment gets a thumbs-up from the Colorado Avalanche.
“We have one goal and that’s to win a Stanley Cup,” Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole said Saturday from inside an empty Pepsi Center. “We could be locked into a hotel room every second of the day. But as long as we get a chance to compete for that, we’ll be happy.”
Last week, just days before the Avs leave the U.S. for up to two months, Cole experienced a greater joy — the birth of a baby boy. On a Zoom call with local media, each time he was asked about the arrival of his child, Cole flashed a huge, toothless smile — and two thumbs-up.
“Hopefully the family will still be there when I get home,” he said, grinning again.
Thanks to where we live, and the military neighbors Colorado is blessed to keep, moms and dads being separated from their young families is commonplace. The NHL and NBA call it “the playoffs;” military call it “deployments.”
The main difference, of course, is the Avalanche know they are coming home. As the Avs discussed their plans for a long, strange trip to Canada, it served as a reminder to me: Thank you, military families, for dealing with a reality that most of us civilians can’t begin to grasp.
Can’t be easy. In comparison, what professional athletes are facing right now is a quick vacation.
It is also a reminder there is a human element to the weirdness taking place in the NBA and NHL, among other sports leagues. In the NBA bubble in central Florida, families can join the teams Aug. 30. In the NHL hubs, “the presence or not of families is still a work in progress,” commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday. Their presence will depend on the state of the pandemic, coronavirus rates and the like.
Several NBA sources in the Florida bubble have told me, in so many words, the single athletes without kids or significant others are having a blast. Golf, fishing, hoops. After several weeks apart from their families, the marrieds among them are ready to see their better halves.
Ian and Jordan Cole saw the situation coming from a mile away: “When the season got paused we always knew this was going to be a possibility. It’s not ideal. I don’t think anyone wants to go be shut into a bubble for potentially two months and some days. I don’t think that’s something people can plan for. But like anything in life you’ve got to make the most of it,” he said.
Saturday, the Avs skated on Colorado ice for the final time in the 2019-20 season. Sunday, the team flies to Edmonton, Alberta, for the hockey tournament to end all hockey tournaments — an extravaganza that features one exhibition game, three seeding games and a 16-team postseason bracket to determine the Stanley Cup champion.
The NHL’s plans to insulate its teams from the coronavirus pandemic includes two host cities (Edmonton and Toronto) described as “hubs.” (The NBA calls its a "bubble.”) We’ll call it the Hubble, as it sounds like a self-contained city on the moon: food trucks, pubs, Tim Horton’s, luxury hotels, cornhole availability and eight movie theaters confined to a secured zone.
In these bubbles, hubs and hubbles, NBA and NHL players are not left wanting.
The Avalanche held a rip-roaring practice Saturday. One man's opinion: blessed with good health, the Avalanche will stay across the border for the full two months. Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon, who did not participate in the previous practice, returned with turbo jets intact. MacKinnon is ready. Star defenseman Cale Makar, who missed several practices for an undisclosed reason, skated in a red, noncontact sweater that proved to be less than effective. Makar drew a tripping penalty, and the opposing team hooted and hollered at the quick whistle from Bednar, who laughed in response.
“The camo blazer is not coming to Edmonton. I only have room for one suitcase. The suit selection has got to be limited. That one won’t make the trip,” Bednar said.
The Avs will be away from their friends, family and, in the case of Erik Johnson, his four dogs.
They are headed off to the hockey Hubble.