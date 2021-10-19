DENVER — This is familiar territory for the Nuggets, actually. The franchise has been in this position before, and the players see it daily in their Ball Arena roommates, the Avalanche.
The Nuggets open the regular season Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns in a territory where only the postseason matters. What happens in the 82 games that precede the playoffs will be fantastic and frustrating, but ultimately frivolous. Only a few teams in the NBA are in this spot, and the Nuggets these days are one. Aside from a run to the NBA Finals, they’ve done almost everything else.
They have the league MVP, Nikola Jokic. He’s their first MVP and my pick to win it again.
They’ve secured high seeds in the playoffs — the No. 3 seed last season, the No. 3 seed the season before, the No. 2 seed the season before. Homecourt advantage in the first round is handy, but old news. They’ve come back from 3-1 deficits to win multiple playoff series. They have the “Big 3” that’s almost been a prerequisite for champs — Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who are signed to extensions that could equal up to $513 million.
Been there, done that. All that’s left is a push to the NBA Finals. All that matters is the playoffs.
It’s like this for the Avs, too. After three straight seasons ended in the second round of the playoffs, the hockey club is under pressure to take the next step. Now is go time for the Avs.
And now is go time for the Nuggets. That is also true because of an injury to star guard Jamal Murray, who won’t be available till sometime in 2022 as he rehabilitates from knee surgery.
“He’ll come back when he’s ready. Not when we tell him, not a date on the calendar,” president of basketball opera Tim Connelly said. “Only he will know when he’s ready. We’re at zero rush.”
The Nuggets won’t rush Murray because that is how they operate — with the best interests of their players in mind. They travel to Serbia every offseason to hang with the Joker and family and friends of the Joker. The top guy in the food chain, Connelly, flew with Murray to Los Angeles as Murray underwent surgery — and Connelly stayed for the duration. They are as close to a family as a pro sports franchise can get, the big reason players don’t wish to leave.
But Denver also won’t rush Murray because the regular season doesn’t carry the same weight as it used to. The playoffs are what matters, and Murray should be back in time for the playoffs.
“It’s just going to come with time, and I can’t rush time,” Murray said.
How the Nuggets built this beast is nothing short of a draft-and-develop dream. They took Jokic in the second round, Murray in the lottery, Porter when he tumbled down to the No. 14 pick. They stuck with their own process while peers in Minnesota and Philadelphia fizzled out or faced drama. They’ve undergone big changes only when assistants got promoted. All the trust and continuity resulted in the only NBA team to earn a top-four seed in three straight seasons.
The Nuggets were in this spot — where only the playoffs mattered — about a decade ago. Team president Josh Kroenke fired George Karl under the pretense Karl’s teams folded in the playoffs.
The Nuggets under Michael Malone have shined in the playoffs. With five more playoff wins, Malone will pass Doug Moe as the all-time leader in Nuggets playoff wins as the coach.
If Malone doesn't secure that record in 2022, this season will have been a bust. The rise is over now, and all that matters is the playoffs. Comes with the territory.