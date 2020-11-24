DENVER — Here’s the plan for Air Force men’s basketball in 2020. It’s a fantastic plan. Not only that, it’s one of the very few plans, maybe the only college basketball plan, that won’t change.
Take it away, man with the plan, Joe Scott: “In the end, whatever we’re talking about, these (players), this is what they do. They love basketball. So the first question you ask is, What can we do to get them the most amount of games they can play? How do you get them those games? That’s the priority. If at the end of the season you’ve played 22, 23 games, great.”
Turns out, success in a 2020-21 college hoops season that opens Wednesday is exactly like the NCAA Tournament that will close it in the spring: Play as many games as you possibly can.
Good plan.
Because it’s not COVID-19 that’s threatening the college basketball season. It’s the COVID-19 protocols — some of which make sense, others that make absolutely none. Due to contact tracing rules, “In theory, a kid that never tests positive could miss the entire season,” one coach from a low-major league told me. Another coach from a mid-major conference said he’s concerned for their season because, “Only a couple of our guys have had it (the coronavirus).”
Like it or not, and most of Colorado won’t like it, an ideal situation for a team that wants to play is to have had a bunch of positive tests that result in no or only mild symptoms in October or early November. Once you clear quarantine and test negative you don’t even have to get tested for the next 90 days. You’re good to go.
This college basketball season will be kneecapped if protocols don’t fit reality. After canvassing coaches from five leagues here’s the simplest change that can happen (but won't): test players for the coronavirus when they show symptoms. If he or she tests positive, they isolate for 10-14 days — or even 7-10 days, as the CDC suggested Tuesday.
Otherwise, check ball.
Back to the plan, because the plan potentially includes the fun part: Front Range coaches already are planning for game cancellations, and that plan includes playing each other at the drop of a hat. Scott and Tad Boyle discussed an Air Force-CU game if either program finds a sudden hole in its schedule. Boyle has also talked to Colorado State’s Niko Medved, Wyoming’s Jeff Linder and Denver’s Rodney Billups about potential matchups with the Buffs, if necessary.
“You have to stay nimble this year,” Boyle said.
Case in point: Air Force was scheduled to host DU on Dec. 2, but the Falcons’ home opener was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Pios. Utah Valley’s also on the Air Force schedule — Dec. 23 at Clune Arena — but was expected to go on a COVID-19 pause Tuesday, a source said.
Maybe those games get played, maybe they don’t, but the relationships between the coaching staffs at Air Force, CU, CSU, DU, Northern Colorado and Wyoming are certain to come in handy at one point or another.
It’s not ideal, but what is these days? CU-Wyoming and UNC-Air Force are not on the schedule yet, but sign me up for Vanguard grad Dominique Collier (CU) vs. Vista Ridge grad Hunter Maldonado (UW), or Denver East’s Daylen Kountz (UNC) vs. AJ Walker and the fighting Falcons.
“And protocols are going to change as we go through this,” Scott said. “That’s inevitable.”
I'm writing this Tuesday, and as of Tuesday, the Falcons are scheduled to open the season Saturday-Sunday against Cal State-Northridge and Seattle, respectfully, in Las Vegas.
Don’t write this in pen — don’t write anything college basketball-related in pen — but the Air Force starting five projects like this: junior AJ Walker, senior Keaton Van Soelen, senior Chris Joyce, sophomore Nikc Jackson and a starter to be named later. Keep an eye on Jackson, a forward from Scottsdale. Aroz. Lavelle Scottie’s gone. Same for Ryan Swan. The minutes are there to be had, and Jackson's skill level has jumped out.
“I think we’ve got a good nucleus. The young guys, they’re going to be counted upon heavily and they haven’t really played,” said Scott, who was hired in spring. "I think it’s going to come down to the competitive element — how tough you’ve got to be, how hard you have to play. If that’s not a shock, I think we’ll be OK.”
This weekend, hopefully, Scott’s second go-round at Air Force will begin like a victory normally would end — with a sigh of relief.
“It hasn’t been easy for these guys,” he said. “We want to get them all the games we can.”
Check ball.