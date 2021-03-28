DENVER — Repeat after me: It’s just one game. It was just the Hawks. It was just one game against the Hawks.
Disclaimers out of the way, come on. Did you see what I saw Sunday night with the Nuggets blasting the Hawks 126-102 at Ball Arena? Did you see how brand-new Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon bounced into the starting lineup and played as if he’s been here since the George Karl days? Did you see that deep, athletic and big (b-i-g) roster Denver is able to roll out now?
That was 2008-09 stuff. That was an opposing coach — this time NBA lifer Nate McMillan — saying something about the Nuggets we haven’t heard around these hills since Melo, K-Mart and Birdman: “This is a big, physical team.” In Gordon’s debut game since a deadline trade brought him over from the Orlando Magic, that was a Nuggets team that’s not going to be bullied — not by the Clippers, not by the Lakers, not by anybody in the West.
“I think there’s a lot of teams that have the ability to go win it all,” Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said a day earlier. “I’d like to think we’re one of them.”
That’s a good way to put it, probably the best way to put it: No one here’s saying the Nuggets are the favorite to win a title, or even the Western Conference. Of course not. But everyone here should feel comfy saying this Nuggets roster has the look of a playing rotation that won’t lose many of the bar fights the NBA calls the playoffs. True or false, Denver has long carried the rep of a team you can push around, maybe pick on a little bit. Ha! Try that stuff now.
“Michael Porter, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic,” coach Michael Malone said. “That’s your starting front line.”
That’s a 6-foot-10 wing, a 6-8 (and 240 pounds) jumping jack, a 7-foot magician. Then off you bench you lug in JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap and their 29 points and 12 rebounds? Here I thought the Nuggets traded for Gordon and JaVale McGee to elevate their "D" and bring what Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee brought. What they did was surround their MVP candidate with bodyguards. Playing these Nuggets is going to hurt, especially when you have to box them out for five, six, seven games in a playoff series.
"I see no limits for this team," Gordon said. "It looks like we have all the pieces that we need.”
Gordon changes things. Woo, boy, he changes things. Without having participated in so much as a real practice with his new teammates, the 25-year-old forward took Millsap’s spot in the starting 5 and took off. The Murray-Barton-Porter-Gordon-Jokic lineup fired off a 15-2 run that featured all the action ball and wild passing you’ve come to know and love from a team with the Joker. It also had all the grit and grunt and girth inherent with a championship-level team.
Gordon had 13 points in 21 minutes. No big deal. But there was one sequence that suggested he will fit right in with Jokic action ball. Flashing (barreling?) across the lane, Gordon caught a pass from Jamal Murray and — in one slick motion — whipped an assist to Porter in the corner. Boom, 3-pointer.
“I think he (Gordon) kind of saw how we play and he didn’t try to do too much,” said Jokic, who only needed to play 28 minutes, tied for his season low, and the additions afford that. “He saw if he’s open the ball’s going to find him.”
The Nuggets keep saying they’re not worried about Gordon upsetting their locker room Camelot by taking too many shots, but they must be kind of worried about it because they keep talking about it. If Gordon defends, competes and works like he did in his debut, he takes them to a level unseen in the Jokic era.
"It makes the game easy playing with a guy like that," Gordon said.
It was just the Hawks. One game against the Hawks. Don't overreact. Don't write anything silly.
“The guy (Jokic) turned 26 a couple weeks ago," Connelly said. "We’re going to see a level of sustained basketball that I don’t think we’ve ever seen in this town.”
Enough disclaimers. If you saw what I saw, we’re thinking the same thing: that Nuggets team Sunday night — the big, bad, deep one with Jokic as the masterful orchestrator — presents the best chance since Melo and Chauncey for a real title run. The Nuggets didn’t just get Gordon and old friend McGee.
“As we start a new era with the Nuggets,” as Malone said, they just got championship-level good.