SANTA CLARA, Calif. • By now, the Broncos must know. There’s no way they don’t.
Right? Because it seems impossible a human person could witness Sunday’s 20-14 loss to the beaten-up, broken-down San Francisco 49ers and believe Vance Joseph and Case Keenum are a coach-quarterback combination that someday can win a Super Bowl, the objective that’s stated annually at Dove Valley.
Sunday on the same field of jeans where the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, they lost to a third-string quarterback called Nick Mullens and a man named George Kittle. Niners coach and one-time Broncos candidate Kyle Shanahan happily traded a slot in the NFL draft — from No. 1 to No. 2 — to realize his revenge inside Levi’s Stadium. Shanny Jr. won his Super Bowl. The Broncos feel so far from their last one.
“Simply, we didn’t play well. No excuses. We can’t point fingers,” Joseph said afterward.
He’s right, too, and that’s not what we’re here for, to point fingers. That’s the easy way out.
Because we’re not telling the Broncos anything they don’t know. They must know they are limited at coach and quarterback. They must know this isn’t working and isn’t going to work. You’d think the losing locker room after a game like that, against the previously 2-10 Niners, would sound like a library during finals. Not this one. This one sounded a locker room that knows. Linebackers Shane Ray and Brandon Marshall led group applause when Sua Cravens answered a question from media with a good response. They laughed and carried on.
They know.
Mullens, that third-stringer, outplayed Keenum. Numbers aren’t the end-all, but the 49ers passed for 332 yards to the Broncos’ 186. And Shanahan outdueled Joseph. The 49ers built a 20-0 lead, the kind of start Mike Shanahan used to build, back when he was scripting plays. Here’s a hunch: Dad’s been lending a hand with this particular gameplan.
The Broncos countered with 10 penalties ... in the first half. When the Broncos weren’t drawing yet another yellow flag, they were chasing around Kittle. The hefty Iowan presented the only offensive threat left to the injury-plagued 49ers. He still had 210 yards before halftime. And he’s all they had.
“He was open every play, man. It was crazy. Shoot, all the receivers were,” Mullens said. “That’s why I give the coaches so much credit.”
“We had a couple where we just didn’t cover him,” Joseph added.
When these Broncos face a motivated coach on the opposite sideline, they are exposed. It happened when former Broncos coordinator Adam Gase and the Dolphins ran up the score last season in a 35-9 win at Miami. It happened Sunday when Shanahan game-planned a group wearing 49ers uniforms to a victory.
Drafting a quarterback must top the offseason to-do list for the Broncos. And they must see something the rest of us don’t to bring back Joseph. The Broncos can still reach the playoffs, but they must sweep the final three games and leapfrog the Titans, Ravens, Colts and Dolphins.
The Broncos will need a Christmas miracle.
They missed injured Emmanuel Sanders, but they missed traded Demaryius Thomas more. For all the jabs DT endured for dropped passes, he’s one of the best at getting open in the first place. Behind an offensive line leveled with starters lost due to injury, Keenum spent much of the day waiting, waiting, waiting for a wide receiver or tight end to get open.
“I don’t know what it is,” Keenum said of the early deficits that seem to find the Broncos every week. “We’ve got to slap ourselves in the face to get us going early.”
The Broncos are good enough elsewhere to keep games close. They’re not good enough at the two most important positions to win consistently.
“We could’ve called some better plays, but we didn’t play good,” Joseph said.
With ownership candidate Brittany Bowlen attending in a suite, the Broncos saw their future can be bright. Bradley Chubb had two more sacks, giving him 12 to break Miller’s rookie record.
“You can’t block him one-on-one,” Miller said.
Vonnie Football’s had better days in this building. One, in particular, comes to mind. This time around he had three false-start penalties in trying to make something, anything, happen. He knows.
“Flat-out ridiculous,” Miller said. “I’m a gambling man, and I’m broke today.”
“I guessed wrong,” he said.
Happens. Ask the Broncos. They guessed wrong on the coach and the quarterback. Both have performed admirably at times, Joseph in reversing a losing trend with three straight wins to put the Broncos back in the postseason conversation, Keenum in going four straight games without an interception. But there was more acceptance than anger after falling to 6-7. They've seen a championship combination at the top, and this ain't it.
What’s the fix?
“Keep doing what we’re doing,” Keenum said.
They know.