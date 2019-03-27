DENVER — The jokes don’t stop. Seeing a herd of 30 media types hovering in Pepsi Center to get the scoop on the playoff-bound Nuggets, the star of the show ducked into the locker room.
“I am not that interesting,” Nikola Jokic said to no one in particular.
Good one. After Tuesday’s 95-92 win against the Pistons, the reluctant star has only nine games until he takes on a leading role in the Western Conference playoffs. There will be no more hiding the NBA’s best-kept secret when the calendar flips to win-or-go-home time.
And the Nuggets would be making a mistake to go all-out for the No. 1 seed in the West. Even while they rack up wins at a fantastic rate, hitting 50 on March 26, it’s coming at a cost. In nearly blowing a 27-point lead on Tuesday, the Nuggets often looked like a team that’s just flat-out exhausted.
Jokic has played 300 out of a possible 319 games in his time here. His durability ranks high on the list of reasons Jokic should be an All-NBA pick ahead of Sixers star Joel Embiid. But Jokic has never been extended into late April or beyond. He’s missed one game this season, and that was due to a suspension when he supposedly left the bench against the Jazz in Utah. Hate to say it, but big fella’s starting to look tired.
Sitting the franchise’s All-Star center won’t be a popular idea for a fanbase that’s seriously loving its perch alongside the Warriors atop the West. But all the home games in the playoffs won’t matter if Big Honey isn’t 100 percent.
No single player in the league matters more to his team than Jokic. With the way he’s able to cover up cracks, Jokic is Peyton Manning, for Broncos fans late to the Nuggets party. We’ve seen what the Broncos look like sans PFM. It’s not pretty.
The Nuggets must find a way to get Jokic a rest. This glorious new era of action ball has always been best viewed through a telescope, not a microscope. It has and continues to be about the long game, the front office weighing each decision on what it will mean for way down the road instead of the next rest stop.
They drafted a prospect with major health concerns in Michael Porter Jr. based on what the 6-foot-10 jumping jack could become in a year or three, not for what he is now. (Here’s a hunch the sharp minds at the NBA offices give the hoops world what it deserves: a Michael Porter vs. Zion Williamson matchup in the opening game of summer league in July.) They stood by president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and coach Michael Malone after three seasons together dragged by without a playoff berth. Continuity and patience are valuable things when it comes to building a contender.
No reason to change that approach now. It’s working, and in a big way.
Perhaps the top seed and home-court advantage mean a little something-something to a team that’s hellbent on winning the NBA title. But is anyone really thinking ahead to the Nuggets going on the road for Game 7 of the conference finals? Win a first-round series and we’ll call it good. Let’s be real here.
Plus, ask any team that’s still alive in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Playing with a No. 1 seed on your back adds layers and layers of pressure, especially if the roster hasn’t experienced it before.
“Guys that have not been there (to the playoffs) — which is most of our roster — are going to realize very quickly it’s not the regular season,” Malone said before the Nuggets beat the Pistons for a seventh win in eight games. “The game is called differently. It becomes a much slower game, a much more physical game. We’re going to have to adapt to that.”
Don’t know about you guys, but I’m in a chipper mood and more open to change after a good night’s rest than a long day’s work. Jokic played 35, 34 and 28 minutes to open the last road swing. In the fourth game he played 28 and the Nuggets lost by 36, the worst defeat of the season. Fine for now, not for a month from now.
It was about a week ago that Jokic sent a text message to a Nuggets staffer that said, in summary, it would be pretty cool to someday become the Tim Duncan of Colorado.
There’s no maybe about it. That’s the kind of generational talent we’re talking about here. And the notion of having an All-Star big man who’s thrilled to be in Denver for the long haul should be the sweetest sound for Nuggets fans.
One of the few Nuggets with playoff experience is Paul Millsap, the 34-year-old anchor on defense, who helped the Hawks to 60 wins and the Eastern Conference finals four years ago.
“Definitely see similarities, as far as how close this group is, how it’s not just one or two guys. It’s a team effort, a collective effort from 1 through 15. I see similarities there,” Millsap told me on Tuesday. “(Should we) pace ourselves? I don’t know if we’re trying to pace ourselves. I think we’re trying to win every game we can. I think it’ll be good for us.”
The Nuggets need a healthy Joker more than a top seed. If Jokic desires to be like Duncan, rest him like Gregg Popovich often did Duncan. With nine games left — four home, five road — the best opportunities to sit Jokic are the toughest games to win: at Oklahoma City (Friday), at Golden State (April 2) and at Utah (April 9).
Just do it. Rest the Joker.
(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)