Laura Bandeko affectionately refers to Patty Jewett Golf Course as her “health spa.”
It’s where Bandeko came to play when dealing with dialysis. The course’s winding fairways and scenic views provided an idyllic, outdoor space in which to recover.
“I used it as a reason to get out of the house and keep me going,” she said.
Thursday marks 100 years of Patty Jewett as a city course. A special event starting at 4:30 at the course will celebrate the anniversary, while also recognizing recent renovations on the premises. Music and appetizers will accompany presentations and an 18-hole putting course.
While locals and visitors alike are drawn to the golf course for many of the same reasons — chief among them: the views, the people, the food and the price — Patty Jewett seems to mean something different to everyone who plays there.
The course was built in 1898, but was deeded to the city in 1919 by its owner, W.K. “Bill” Jewett. When he gave it to the city, he asked only that it be named after his late wife, Patty, and that it would be open to everyone over the age of 10.
Since then, employees say, it has become the busiest course in the state. All revenue generated by the course goes toward maintaining it.
“W.K. did a selfless thing to give it up,” Laura’s husband, Bobby Romero said. “For that I’ll always be grateful forever to the day I die.”
For Romero, the course is home to some of his best memories. Now 60, He has been playing at Patty Jewett since he was 10 years old. During the summer, his dad would drop him off in the morning and pick him up at the end of the day.
“Its my second home,” he said.
It’s also where he shot his first and only hole in one on a spring day in 2016.
For Lee Hall, the course is the place he keeps coming back to. He ran the Pikes Peak Junior Golf program for 38 years. The program ran tournaments for kids at courses as far north Monument Hill Country Club and as far south as Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City.
On Wednesday, he came into the clubhouse after shooting five over par and sat on a couch surrounded by trophies and photos that chronicle the course’s history. In some cases, he had a role in the stories behind those relics, helping to mold golfers who would go on to make their own mark on the course.
One story is that of Chris Lorck, who is one of a handful of players who shot a course-record 63. Lorck played in the youth league from the time he was 10 years old up through high school, Hall said. Colin Prater, another member of the youth program, broke that long-standing record last month with a 62.
The program tried to teach young players the rules of the game and the etiquette that comes with it. Hall says he wasn’t always successful in doing so, but the lineage of players who came through the program suggest otherwise, it includes local pro-shop heads and tournament winners.
Hall, who coached golf at Palmer High School, helped launch the program in 1978, retiring from it in 2015. He said he retired because the program needed new ideas from a new leader but conceded he may have had other motivations.
“It might have been the reason I gave it up — it was interfering with my playing,” he said.
Hall claims that the course is playable 340 days a year. As far as he knows, Patty Jewett is the only course in the nation named after a woman.
It’s also the course he still plays at three days a week.
“It’s like a family,” he said.
Editor's note: This article has been corrected to say that Chris Lorck once held the course record. The current record-holder is Colin Prater.
