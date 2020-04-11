Pastor Cleveland Thompson of Emmanuel Baptist will deliver a message of hope on a bizarre Easter Sunday that teeters on being drained of hope.
He will talk of a morning 2,000-plus years ago when the followers of Jesus arrived at his tomb and found it empty. They wondered if his body had been stolen. They wondered if the story of Jesus, filled with miracles and promise, had ended in the tragedy of the cross.
Pastor Thompson will tell a different ending. You may believe this Easter story, and its ending, with all your heart. You may believe this story is a myth. No matter how you read it, the story is packed with hope.
Jesus had risen, Thompson will proclaim. He had triumphed over the tomb. Thompson is convinced the Easter Story can lift hearts, even in the age of the coronavirus. On the first Easter, every corner of life had transformed, and fear, along with death, had been defeated.
“Even though they kind of missed the message, Christ still rose,” Thompson says in a phone conversation. “And there was unexpected rejoicing, and with it that new creation of hope.
“What a surprise, that Christ has risen and this word and this truth that he carries must be of bigger focus and magnitude. They went looking for Christ and he wasn’t there. That’s what is so poignant for me.”
On normal Sundays, and normal Easters, Thompson speaks to a joyous crowd at Emmanuel Baptist, where he has served 14 years as lead pastor. His audience participates in his sermons with shouts of encouragement and "Amens."
This Sunday, Thompson will speak virtually alone in front of a video camera. Coronavirus has emptied churches all over the world, including Emmanuel Baptist’s sanctuary.
“It is a different experience,” Thompson says of speaking alone. “But our focus and intent are really the same ones. We are really focused on God and the message that we bring from Jesus Christ. I was taught that regardless if the audience is a thousand or an audience of one, we are preaching the message of the savior. The focus is still there, and the energy.”
Thompson can sense what we all sense. Fear surrounds us. Yes, this fear can work in a healthy way by inspiring us to pursue safety. We, as a society, have separated for a time in the name of protecting our most vulnerable — the aged and the sick.
But that fear, Pastor Thompson warns, can travel too far. That fear can cripple minds. That fear can turn our bodies feeble.
“Fear is really reverse faith,” he says. “We teach and expect to have faith in God, and fear is the reverse of that. Fear is faith in what we don’t want to happen. We’re fearful for my child, fearful for my job, fearful for my life. It’s an expectancy in what we do not want to happen.
“There’s a great price to pay, and we lose so many things. We lose the peace and the rest and the expectancy. Fear is torment. Everywhere in Scripture, God commands us not to fear because fear is loss of peace, loss of rest, loss of the very thing that Christ came to give us.”
In recent weeks, Thompson has pondered Jesus and his attack on the scourge of leprosy. In Biblical times, leprosy was common. It was, and remains, a devastating, gruesome disease transmitted by droplets from sneezes and coughs or contact with nasal fluids on surfaces.
Sound familiar?
In New Testament times, no government official needed to command the healthy to avoid lepers, banished to a death walk through life. Social distancing wasn’t a government edict. It was common sense to avoid those covered with sores.
In Biblical accounts, Jesus healed lepers. He approached the outcasts, defying society, and made them whole.
“This (coronavirus) is not the first virus that Jesus ever confronted,” Thompson says. “I don’t need to walk in fear and panic because Jesus exemplified the power over leprosy. He was greater than that contagion, was greater than that disease. That’s where the hope and energy comes from. We believe that Jesus Christ is greater than everything, and his name is above every name.”
During much of our conversation, Cleveland’s voice is subdued, but now his voices gains volume and excitement. It’s as if he were standing in the pulpit at Emmanuel.
The virus that obsesses all of us has a name, Cleveland says. That’s crucial.
“From the forces from which it came, you had to give it a name,” he says. “And you now invoke the power of Jesus Christ over it because Scripture says his name is above every name. The fact it was given a name, now activates for me the power for who Jesus Christ is.”
He pauses.
“I would have been concerned if it didn’t have a name.”
Pastor Cleveland is not filled with fear, even of coronavirus.
He’s filled with the best brand of hope.
Easter hope.